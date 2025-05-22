JoJo Siwa ‘confirms’ Chris Hughes relationship live on stage as she pays tribute to CBB star

22 May 2025, 11:24

JoJo Siwa has further hinted at her relationship with Chris Hughes
JoJo Siwa has further hinted at her relationship with Chris Hughes. Picture: Instagram/@jojosiwadata/JoJo Siwa/Chris Hughes

By Hope Wilson

After meeting on Celebrity Big Brother, JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes seem to have taken their 'romance' to the next level.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

JoJo Siwa, 22, has appeared to further 'confirm' her romance with Celebrity Big Brother co-star Chris Hughes, 32, after she paid tribute to him on stage.

The Dance Moms star and Love Island legend have been keeping fans guessing whether they were in a relationship, after forming a strong connection on CBB earlier this year.

Their tight bond appears to have contributed to JoJo's break-up with her ex Kath Ebbs, 27, however the TV stars are yet to publicly confirm whether they are dating.

Despite this, fans are now convinced these two are together after JoJo shouted Chris out on stage whilst he was watching her perform.

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes have been spending more time together
JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes have been spending more time together. Picture: Instagram/JoJo Siwa

During JoJo's rendition of 'Bette Davis Eyes', the 22-year-old changed the lyrics and instead sang "Chris Hughes' eyes", leading the crowd to erupt into cheers.

In footage filmed by a fan, many followers commented on the post, appearing to believe this was JoJo going public with her and Chris's relationship.

One user wrote: "THEY HARD LAUNCHED SO HARD HELP ME"

Another added: "Omg awww I’m so happy for the both of them 🥹"

With a third stating: "Chris and Jojo are awesome together 😁❤️ and its amazing and heartwarming to see 🥹❤️"

JoJo Siwa paid tribute to Chris Hughes on stage
JoJo Siwa paid tribute to Chris Hughes on stage. Picture: Instagram/@jojosiwadata

This comes after Chris made the journey to the U.S. to celebrate JoJo's birthday earlier this month, with the pair sharing various loved-up pictures together.

JoJo captioned her post: "This years birthday week was more magical than anything🤍🪄. Full of surprises, family time, performing, chilling, laughing, loving, smiling, and good meaningful cries. Absolutely beautiful, wouldn’t change a single thing🤍 a week I’ll remember for the rest of my life."

While Chris wrote: "The previous 7 days have been the prettiest.. 😊💫🎂"

Chris Hughes flew to the U.S to see JoJo Siwa
Chris Hughes flew to the U.S to see JoJo Siwa. Picture: Instagram/Chris Hughes

This comes after the pair hinted they may embark on a relationship during an interview on This Morning shortly after leaving the CBB house.

Speaking on the show, JoJo said: "Look, he's a great guy. It is platonic, we have a lot of fun together.

"Life is life, and I don't know any future of anything, but I am really grateful for our dynamic that we have, the bond that we have, and whatever life does, life will do."

