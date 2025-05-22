JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes pictured kissing as they 'confirm' relationship

Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa have been photographed kissing. Picture: Instagram/Chris Hughes

By Hope Wilson

Celebrity Big Brother stars Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa have been spotted kissing whilst on holiday.

JoJo Siwa, 22, and Chris Hughes, 32, have been pictured kissing just hours after the pair seemingly 'confirmed' their relationship.

The Celebrity Big Brother co-stars sent fans into meltdown with their 'flirty' behaviour both on and off the show, especially after the Dance Moms star split from her partner Kath Ebbs, 27, just hours after leaving the CBB house.

Whilst JoJo and the Love Island legend have kept their romance under wraps so far, they have hinted at a possible relationship after telling fans they were holidaying together in the U.S. and Mexico.

Now following their most recent reunion, the couple have been photographed kissing for the first time, appearing to reveal they are together.

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes have been spotted kissing. Picture: Instagram/Chris Hughes

In pictures obtained by The Sun, JoJo and Chris can be seen kissing each other whilst straddling a lido in a pool at an adults-only Mexican hotel.

A source told the publication: "JoJo and Chris looked very loved-up and as they snogged in full view of other holidaymakers.

"They spent their time at the hotel holding hands and looked like a giddy couple in the early throes of love. It was nice to see.

"They were very hands on, not entirely different to how they were on TV just a bit more intimate."

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes have appeared to confirm their relationship. Picture: Instagram/Chris Hughes

The insider went on to add: "JoJo seemed totally relaxed, really in love and not in any way the JoJo we see when she’s on stage. They’re just totally comfortable around each other."

This comes after JoJo paid tribute to Chris on stage as she decided to shout-out her rumoured beau who was watching her perform.

During the 22-year-old's rendition of 'Bette Davis Eyes', the 22-year-old changed the lyrics and instead sang "Chris Hughes' eyes", leading the crowd to erupt into cheers.

JoJo Siwa paid tribute to Chris Hughes on stage. Picture: Instagram/@jojosiwadata

Over the past week the couple have been sharing sweet pictures of each other on social media after Chris travelled to the U.S to celebrate JoJo's 22nd birthday.

Writing on Instagram, JoJo posted: "This years birthday week was more magical than anything🤍🪄. Full of surprises, family time, performing, chilling, laughing, loving, smiling, and good meaningful cries. Absolutely beautiful, wouldn’t change a single thing🤍 a week I’ll remember for the rest of my life."

Chris wrote a similar sentiment, penning: "The previous 7 days have been the prettiest.. 😊💫🎂"