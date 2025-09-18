JoJo Siwa gives revealing insight into reality TV show with Chris Hughes

18 September 2025, 15:55

JoJo Siwa has spoken about her reality TV show with Chris Hughes
JoJo Siwa has spoken about her reality TV show with Chris Hughes. Picture: Instagram/Chris Hughes

By Hope Wilson

Lovebirds Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa may be returning to our TV screens very soon.

JoJo Siwa, 22, has given fans an insight into her reality show with Chris Hughes, 32, as she teases what's to come.

The Dance Moms star has opened up about her upcoming programme with her Celebrity Big Brother boyfriend after the pair began dating earlier this year.

Speaking to The Sun about documenting her relationship on screen, JoJo revealed: "I just like to have fun. Everyone’s like, ‘Oh, do you really want to do this? Will you be sad on it?’ I’m like, ‘No, no, no. It’s all just fun. It’s light. We will have a good time, and just get to share a little more of life with the world."

The 22-year-old is no stranger to working with family and is hoping to continue that dynamic with Chris.

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes have been spending more time together
JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes have been spending more time together. Picture: Instagram/JoJo Siwa

She continued: "I worked with my mum my whole life, and so I understand navigating family dynamics within a work dynamic. You should never work with your partner unless you can do that."

JoJo added: "Me and Chris met working, and that’s how we got to know each other. And I think when you’re that designed to be with somebody, it doesn’t matter if you’re working. But we have worked together and we work very well together – we get along very well."

The singer said: "We do a very good job at being there for each other, no matter where we are in the world, and we’re very lucky. Our careers allow us to have flexibility. We’re two of the lucky ones."

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes are taking part in a reality show together
JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes are taking part in a reality show together. Picture: Instagram/JoJo Siwa

Chris has also been questioned about a possible reality TV series, with the Love Island star telling the PA news agency: "There’s been lots of talks and discussions, I can’t really shed the light on too much to be honest.

"But if it did happen, it would be very exciting, it would be another journey in our life, and it would be something which we would be very happy and open to filming.

"It’s something we’d definitely enjoy, we love spending time together of course, and to kind of showcase that to everyone."

Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa met on CBB
Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa met on CBB. Picture: ITV

This comes after JoJo disclosed that she and Chris had discussed marriage and kids together, despite only being together for a matter of months.

Speaking exclusively to Heart, the TV favourite said: "I pester him about it, we pester each other about it. The thing about Christopher and I is how we met, it accelerates your relationship like no other, right?

"Just on a friendship dynamic, and then all of a sudden we realised, clearly we like each other more than friends here, a lot, a lot more than friends."

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes have discussed their future together
JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes have discussed their future together. Picture: Instagram/Chris Hughes

She continued: "I don't know, I think we have a beautiful future ahead and I think it's very fast and it's very quick, but it feels so right. I can't explain it, but we have very fun, fun, fun things ahead of us that I'm looking forward to.

"It's everything I think anybody wants in life is to feel this way and then to be treated this way and then to make a family this way and have your own little family this way. Our families get along with each other and so it's like we're like one big family. It's gorgeous."

Watch JoJo Siwa talk about Chris Hughes here:

JoJo Siwa reveals family plans with Chris Hughes | No Filter

It appears that their relationship has gained approval from both of their families, with JoJo revealing: "I mean, my family adores him. His family also adores me.

"Yesterday, Chris was having a moment, and the only way to kind of get him out of this moment was to wrestle him, so I did, and I won. He has this shoulder that he's claiming is dislocated right now - it's not - and his whole family was in the room, by the way.

"I walk around the corner and I just feel his dad tap me, and I was like: 'Oh, God. Oh, boy, I messed up,' and his dad gives me a fist bump, and I was like: 'Oh, I'm in. I'm in', I got the fist bump of approval."

