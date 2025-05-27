JoJo Siwa confirms relationship status with Chris Hughes and is 'happier than she's ever been'

27 May 2025, 13:31 | Updated: 27 May 2025, 13:38

JoJo Siwa was grilled by Alison Hammond on This Morning.
JoJo Siwa was grilled by Alison Hammond on This Morning. Picture: ITV/Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

Celebrity Big Brother star JoJo Siwa confessed she was 'invested' in her relationship with ex-Love Islander Chris Hughes.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

JoJo Siwa has confirmed her relationship status with Chris Hughes after surprising him during a remote broadcast on ITV's This Morning.

The Dance Moms star, 22, finally revealed the truth behind the pair's connection when she gatecrashed the ex-Love Islander's presenting slot on Monday's live show.

Chris, 32, was halfway through his interview from East Sussex when he heard a familiar voice in his earpiece, which turned out to be his "soulmate" JoJo making a shock appearance in the studio.

The rumoured couple, who sparked relationship rumours when they jetted off for a loved-up getaway earlier this month, were then quizzed by hosts Alison Hammond and Paddy McGuinness about their blossoming bond.

As JoJo's beaming face appeared on screen, Chris gushed: "That’s my Joelle [JoJo], I know that voice. That’s a voice that gives you energy in the morning, let me tell you, it’s just what I needed today."

Which prompted Paddy McGuinness to ask: "How do you know JoJo gives you energy in the morning, what’s going on here?"

The reality star, who recently pulled out of Celebs Go Dating according to TV insiders, then explained he had seen JoJo's face every morning in the famous house so he knew how she made him feel.

Chris said: "Paddy, if you want to see a face in the morning to give you energy and wake you up, she's the perfect one so we wouldn’t change it for the world".

JoJo, who came to the conclusion she was no longer a lesbian in the CBB house and later dumped her partner Kath Ebbs, then described Chris as "the sweetest boy".

JoJo surprised Chris during his live segment on This Morning.
JoJo surprised Chris during his live segment on This Morning. Picture: ITV

Both the Celebrity Big Brother co-stars have made declarations of love towards each other on social media in recent weeks, with the Love Islander describing their recent time together as "the prettiest".

Fans of the twosome were convinced they hard-launched their relationship when they were spotted kissing in a swimming pool in Mexico during JoJo's 22nd birthday trip.

Amid the sweet interview on Monday 26th May, Chris also revealed to Alison and Paddy that he and JoJo had another romantic holiday planned – and it involved spending time with his family.

Opening up about their Cotswolds break, he said: "Next week we have some time off, she’s taking some Chris time, 'Christopher time' as she calls it and we’re going to have a lovely time together."

Alison then turned to JoJo and said: "We love this, honestly I’m so invested in you and Chris… I’m loving this little relationship, I think it’s beautiful. But just for the record, what is your relationship status with Chris?"

To which JoJo clarified: "I will say he is up there as one of my favourite people in the entire world, he makes me happier than I think I have ever been.

"He makes me feel so full as me, he’s a really good one that has been the most incredible addition to my life."

Later that morning, JoJo appeared on ITV show Lorraine and was questioned by stand-in host Andi Peters about whether Chris was her "boyfriend".

He also probed the dancer if they'd had the "exclusive" chat yet, to which JoJo responded: "No… It’s so funny to me how straight up people get nowadays!"

Jokingly nodding to Love Island, she added: "Christopher and I have had a lot of chats... We have never gone into the kitchen and said, 'My head’s not turning in anyway'."

Andi said: "He’s letting us down there!"

But JoJo clapped back: "Chris is doing the furthest thing besides letting us down, he couldn't let me down even if he tried, couldn't let anybody down, he's the best man."

