JoJo Siwa drops huge clue she's already planning wedding to Chris Hughes

JoJo gushed over Chris as she talked about marriage. Picture: Instagram/@chrishughesofficial

By Claire Blackmore

Celebrity Big Brother's JoJo Siwa, 22, also revealed she had chosen the colour scheme for her future nuptials to boyfriend Chris Hughes, 32.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

JoJo Siwa has dropped a huge hint that she has started planning her wedding to TV presenter boyfriend Chris Hughes.

The pop icon, 22, who publicly fell for the former Love Island hunk, 32, during Celebrity Big Brother, revealed she had already chosen the colour scheme for the couple's upcoming nuptials.

Despite not being engaged yet, the ex-Dance Moms star was also caught out on social media liking a post by a wedding planner named PoshVow.

Proving her research into getting hitched was serious, she viewed a video which shared a timeline of beauty treatments brides could get on the run up to the big day.

The pop performer shared her dreams for a romantic wedding day. Picture: Instagram/@chrishughesofficial

The smitten pair have gone from strength to strength since exiting the CBB house earlier this year.

Chris flew to the US to meet his girlfriend's family shortly after the series ended, and the duo have since been spotted on string of romantic holidays.

This month, JoJo opened up about her dreams for a beautiful ceremony, revealing she already had some romantic ideas but wanted her partner's approval.

She told The Sun: "A wedding is a two-person thing. So we would have to decide what it looks like.

"But I do know that I want it to have a baby-blue scheme and I need to help Chris make the playlist.

"Otherwise, it’ll be all songs I don’t know! He likes to educate me on music.

"He loves The 1975 and all these boy bands, but I don’t know any of them as they are British. Give me some NSYNC or Backstreet Boys!

"At the end of the day, we have a very public life, but we are still two humans who love each other very much.

"So as much as we love to share stuff, we always like to keep some stuff to ourselves, too."

The couple have been inseparable since exiting the CBB house. Picture: Instagram/@chrishughesofficial

In the spirit of magical weddings, the famous couple were pictured arm-in-arm over the weekend witnessing a friend's stunning nuptials.

JoJo wowed in a black one-shoulder gown complete with a bow on the shoulder, while Chris scrubbed up in a black tuxedo and matching shiny shoes.

Someone captured the sweet moment for the lovebirds, who posed beside the River Thames in London as they attended the ritzy reception at The Savoy.

The horse racing fanatic shared the images online, writing: "A beautiful wedding in the city. Congratulations Mr & Mrs Lewis."

The Dance Moms star described their relationship as "beautiful". Picture: Instagram/@chrishughesofficial

Just last week JoJo spoke to Heart about her and Chris's blossoming relationship, recalling how she felt when the pair grew close on live TV.

She told us: "The world stopped for three weeks.

"We only really had each other and it almost feels as if the universe was so specifically designed to do that for us.

"It's beautiful to look back at, how it all worked out. Beautiful."

Opening up about the undeniable connection between them, she revealed just how deep her feelings for him had become.

JoJo gushed: "I never once questioned the love that I ended up having for him.

"Love can be so undeniable. When I have the most beautiful love in front of me, opinions are irrelevant. I fall asleep and I have the greatest man by my side.

"If you're lucky enough to experience a love like this with any gender, don't withhold yourself from it, it's the most magical feeling in the world."

JoJo Siwa reveals family plans with Chris Hughes | No Filter

She also spoke about the couple's future plans to tie the knot and have children, revealing they were on the same page when it came to starting a family.

"I pester him about it," JoJo laughed.

"We pester each other about it. The thing about Christopher and I, how we met, it accelerates your relationship like no other just on a friendship dynamic.

"Then all of a sudden we realised, hey, clearly we like each other a lot more than friends.

"I think we have a beautiful future ahead of us and I think it's very fast, and it's very quick, but it feels so right and I can't explain it.

"I'm looking forward to it. It's everything I think anybody wants in life is to feel this way, then to be treated this way, then to make a family this way, and have your own little family this way. It's gorgeous."