JoJo Siwa's ex-partner Kath Ebbs takes swipe at her new relationship with Chris Hughes

23 May 2025, 16:39

Kath has commented on JoJo's new relationship with Chris.
Kath has commented on JoJo's new relationship with Chris. Picture: Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes have been flaunting their loved-up relationship online, prompting the performer's ex-partner Kath Ebbs to lash out.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

JoJo Siwa's ex-partner Kath Ebbs has taken a swipe at her former girlfriend after the Dance Moms icon, 22, shared a string of cosy photos with her rumoured boyfriend Chris Hughes, 32.

The Celebrity Big Brother co-stars convinced viewers they were romantically interested in each other whilst in the famous house, despite the fact that JoJo was in a relationship with the non-binary Australian influencer, 27.

Now, the pair have stirred up more speculation they have become an item since JoJo dumped Kath as they were photographed kissing in a swimming pool and holding hands on holiday.

JoJo and Chris are currently soaking up the sun in a luxury hotel in Mexico together, documenting their sun-soaked break on social media with reels of affectionate photos.

Seeming to acknowledge their new status, JoJo's heartbroken ex couldn't help but lash out at the celebrity pair, taking a thinly-veiled dig at the duo.

Kath took to Instagram Stories to share a sad quote, which read: "Are u ok", with the response: "yeah but can we change the topic before I cry."

The DJ then shared a second post online featuring another ex-partner and their new wife, with Kath slotted between the pair as they all cuddled up in support.

They wrote on top of the video: "Sapphic love is your ex and their new wife nursing you through a break-up," captioning the clip: "Being gay is so fun."

JoJo and Chris have been sharing cosy snaps online.
JoJo and Chris have been sharing cosy snaps online. Picture: Instagram

Fans were quick to highlight the swipe at JoJo and Chris's blossoming relationship, which seems to have escalated in recent weeks.

A source, who reportedly saw the pair getting close as they spent some quality time together in Central America, told The Sun: "JoJo and Chris looked very loved-up and as they snogged in full view of other holidaymakers.

"They spent their time at the hotel holding hands and looked like a giddy couple in the early throes of love. It was nice to see. They were very hands-on, not entirely different to how they were on TV, just a bit more intimate.

"JoJo seemed totally relaxed, really in love and not in any way the JoJo we see when she's on stage. They're just totally comfortable around each other."

The Aussie influencer revealed another ex-partner was supporting her through the break-up.
The Aussie influencer revealed another ex-partner was supporting her through the break-up. Picture: Instagram

Just days before, Kath had reacted to another photo of her ex-girlfriend and the former Love Island hunk snuggling up during their getaway.

In a snap of themselves with their head in their hands, they wrote in a now-deleted post on Instagram: "The only thing I can say is LOL."

