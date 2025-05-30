JoJo Siwa reveals her 'favourite thing' about Chris Hughes after 'confirming' their relationship

JoJo Siwa has revealed her favourite thing about Chris Hughes. Picture: Instagram/JoJo Siwa/Jessalynn Siwa

By Hope Wilson

Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa appear to be going from strength to strength after 'confirming' their relationship.

JoJo Siwa, 22, has revealed her favourite thing about Chris Hughes, 32, after the Celebrity Big Brother stars seemingly 'confirmed' their relationship.

Following the news the couple had been pictured kissing whilst on holiday last week, both JoJo and Chris have alluded to their relationship, with the Dance Moms star paying tribute to her rumoured beau whilst on stage and the Love Island favourite sharing sweet snaps of them both on social media.

Now JoJo has gone on to reveal more about their partnership, telling her followers her favourite thing about Chris during an Instagram Q&A.

The 22-year-old began: "Gosh lots of things, but the first thing that comes to my mind is the way he treats everyone... Strangers, friends, family, me, literally everyone."

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes have been spending time together in London. Picture: Instagram/JoJo Siwa

She continued: "I've never seen somebody who acknowledges everyone in the room the way that he always does. Everyone gets a hello, everyone gets, how are you doing... and it's genuine. Beautiful beautiful soul he is."

JoJo also opened up about how she's feeling, revealing this is the first time in five years that she is "not trying to convince herself" that she is happy in her "personal and professional" life, as she tours in the UK.

JoJo Siwa shared pictures of her and Chris Hughes hugging. Picture: Instagram/JoJo Siwa

The singer wrote: "London… processing the last few days. The last 2 nights were more than just concerts — they were moments I will never forget.

"There’s no way to quite explain how content and how happy I have been feeling personally and professionally.

"I don’t feel the need to convince anyone because for the first time since I was 17 I’m not trying to convince myself of that. To everyone who has shared kind messages and words of love, I see you all and I feel you all.

"Thank you for opening your hearts and supporting mine. Means the absolute world to me, the concerts…. hearing you sing, seeing you dance/jump around, crying together, it all means so much and hits deeper and deeper every time."

She concluded: "I’m so excited to be able to do this all summer on tour, gosh gonna be a beautiful time. Hopefully see you there:) just a lil post dump of a beautiful first 3 days I’ve had in London. Perfect time with perfect people in a perfect place."

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes have appeared to confirm their relationship. Picture: Instagram/Chris Hughes

This comes after Chris revealed his relationship status during a recent Q&A with House of Cavani, with the star stating: "Happy. That's my relationship status - happy. Yeah, I'm just happy that's good. I'm happy with that."

He also went on to reveal that JoJo was his "favourite human" and admitted he talks about her "relentlessly."

Chris added: "I miss her. My stomach was rumbling earlier… I always get [that] when I have separation anxiety — and right now, God, how bad’s the stomach been, boys?"

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes have been spending more time together. Picture: Instagram/JoJo Siwa

This comes after the pair holidayed together in Mexico for JoJo's 22nd birthday, with the two spotted kissing in their hotel swimming pool.

Sources told The Sun: "JoJo and Chris looked very loved-up and as they snogged in full view of other holidaymakers.

"They spent their time at the hotel holding hands and looked like a giddy couple in the early throes of love. It was nice to see.

"They were very hands on, not entirely different to how they were on TV just a bit more intimate."