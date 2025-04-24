Who is JoJo Siwa's partner Kath Ebbs? Their sweet relationship explained

24 April 2025, 20:30

Kath Ebbs and JoJo Siwa are in a relationship
Kath Ebbs and JoJo Siwa are in a relationship. Picture: Instagram/@kathebbs/Getty

By Hope Wilson

How did JoJo and Kath meet, how long have they been together, how old is Kath, what is their job and how do they feel about Chris?

Celebrity Big Brother star JoJo Siwa has caused a stir on the show with her close connection to Chris Hughes, leading many fans to want to know more about her partner Kath Ebbs.

While Kath has come out to defend JoJo following Mickey Rourke's "unacceptable" remarks towards her, the Australian star has kept tight lipped when it comes to their thoughts on JoJo's relationship with the Love Island legend.

Whilst many fans and fellow housemates have called out their 'flirty' behaviour, viewers are keen to learn more about Kath's life away from the headlines, especially after JoJo said she no longer identifies as a lesbian.

Who is JoJo Siwa's partner Kath Ebbs? Their age, job, Instagram and everything they have said about each other revealed.

JoJo Siwa is in a relationship with Kath Ebbs
JoJo Siwa is in a relationship with Kath Ebbs. Picture: Getty

Who is Kath Ebbs?

JoJo's partner is 27-year-old Australian actor, presenter, DJ and queer advocate who has been dating the Dance Moms star since January 2025.

Speaking to PEOPLE about Kath in March, JoJo said: "I am so happy. I am in a very mature relationship, and it's beautiful.

"It's taught me so much about life. It's taught me so much about love and respect, and it's a beautiful thing."

Kath Ebbs is an Australian star
Kath Ebbs is an Australian star. Picture: Getty

How did JoJo and Kath meet?

Kath has revealed how they met JoJo, telling Pedestrian: "We met through G Flip and we were friends, and then we turned into lovers ‘cos we would go line dancing together all the time!

"It was a match made in line dancing heaven. We literally fell in love at Stud Country."

They added: "I’ve never had such an emotional connection. Obviously she’s objectively beautiful, but it was just like such an intense emotional connection.

"We would be on FaceTime like all night — which is the most lesbian thing ever. We’ve literally been inseparable ever since, like U-HAUL. Once it was on, we’ve just literally been inseparable."

Kath Ebbs and JoJo Siwa have been in a relationship for numerous months
Kath Ebbs and JoJo Siwa have been in a relationship for numerous months. Picture: Getty

What has Kath said about JoJo and Chris?

Kath hasn't really addressed Chris and JoJo's connection, however they did praise Chris for sticking up for their girlfriend when Mickey made "unacceptable" comments towards her.

At the time Kath said: "And obviously we saw the beautiful Chris Hughes which thank you Chris, thank you for doing my job, I was very upset and then when I saw him backing her, having her back and comforting her made me feel a little bit better especially because this sounds really f***** up because he is a cis [Cisgender] straight white man."

What is Kath's Instagram?

Fans can follow Kath on Instagram @kathebbs where they currently boast over 95,000 followers on the platform.

Kath often shares images of their advocacy as well as pictures with JoJo and their friends.

