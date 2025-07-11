The truth behind JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes' pregnancy rumours

Jojo Siwa and Chris Hughes have reacted to the speculation online. Picture: TikTok

By Claire Blackmore

As pregnancy speculation swirls all over TikTok, we break down the truth behind whether or not JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes are having a baby.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes have sparked speculation they are expecting their first child together after the singer posted a suggestive video on TikTok.

The Dance Moms star, 22, found herself at the centre of a social media frenzy when she hinted she might be pregnant with her 32-year-old Love Island boyfriend's baby during a popular get-to-know-me game online.

After the world witnessed their whirlwind romance play out during the 2025 series of Celebrity Big Brother, it probably wouldn't be the biggest surprise to fans if the rumours were true.

But is JoJo Siwa pregnant? Are she and Chris Hughes really having a baby? Here, we explain the truth behind the gossip and breakdown what has been said so far.

Is JoJo Siwa pregnant?

Pregnancy rumours first started swirling when the sweet couple shared a loved-up video of themselves on TikTok.

JoJo had made a special snack plate for her now-official boyfriend, which included berries, fizzy sweets, cupcakes, cherries, pop tarts and Doritos.

As he swooned over his girlfriend and the food that she made, fans noticed a tender moment between them – one they believed hinted there could be a baby on the way.

Chris was caught stroking the teen idol's tummy in the clip, which sparked speculation that the CBB lovebirds were expecting their first child.

Read more: JoJo Siwa opens up on sexuality after confirming Chris Hughes relationship

Fans spotted Chris tenderly touching JoJo's stomach. Picture: TikTok

Are JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes having a baby?

Instead of ignoring the rumours, JoJo decided to lean into the gossip, adding more fuel to the fire with a second video.

Sat on a swirling chair in what looked like a music studio, the pop star played a game of 'two truths and a lie' to keep fans guessing over the baby rumours, then shared the video on TikTok.

She wrote: "Couple of things that need to be addressed, so might as well do it with 2 truths and a lie☺️ which is the lie?"

The text read: "1. I’ve never smoked a [cigarette] 2. I’m pregnant 3. This song comes out on Spotify Friday."

Fans went into meltdown over the video on social media. Picture: TikTok

While the American icon cheekily played on the rumour mill, fans bought into the game and raced to work out which one was the lie.

"Rooting for number 3 to be the lie," commented one fan.

"You Gonna be a Dance mom 👶 💃" jibed Jedward.

"Joelle not u egging on the pregnant rumours. Youre too funny😂😭," joked another follower.

But among all the noise, one follower knew exactly what the singer was up to and offered their take on the whole saga.

They explained: "She’s a marketing genius and there’s nothing anyone can do about it.

"To clear things up in case of confusion, Jojo has famously never smoked a cigarette, and is releasing a new song on July 11. So it looks like she isn’t pregnant folks!"

The couple fell head over heels during Celebrity Big Brother 2025. Picture: ITV

Although it doesn't look like Chris and JoJo will be celebrating the pitter patter of tiny feet any time soon, the blossoming couple's romance is still going from strength to strength.

The two went public with their relationship earlier this year following weeks of rumours around the US dancer's sexuality.

Opening up about her feelings since leaving the CBB house, she said of the pressure she experienced: "In a weird way, I think it came a little bit from inside the [LGBTQ] community at times. From people I know, from partners I’ve had.

"You just get put in this world where you feel like, because you now have said, 'Oh, I’m a lesbian', you have to be a lesbian. And the truth is, sexuality is fluid."