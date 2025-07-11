The truth behind JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes' pregnancy rumours

11 July 2025, 15:35

Jojo Siwa and Chris Hughes have reacted to the speculation online.
Jojo Siwa and Chris Hughes have reacted to the speculation online. Picture: TikTok

By Claire Blackmore

As pregnancy speculation swirls all over TikTok, we break down the truth behind whether or not JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes are having a baby.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes have sparked speculation they are expecting their first child together after the singer posted a suggestive video on TikTok.

The Dance Moms star, 22, found herself at the centre of a social media frenzy when she hinted she might be pregnant with her 32-year-old Love Island boyfriend's baby during a popular get-to-know-me game online.

After the world witnessed their whirlwind romance play out during the 2025 series of Celebrity Big Brother, it probably wouldn't be the biggest surprise to fans if the rumours were true.

But is JoJo Siwa pregnant? Are she and Chris Hughes really having a baby? Here, we explain the truth behind the gossip and breakdown what has been said so far.

Is JoJo Siwa pregnant?

Pregnancy rumours first started swirling when the sweet couple shared a loved-up video of themselves on TikTok.

JoJo had made a special snack plate for her now-official boyfriend, which included berries, fizzy sweets, cupcakes, cherries, pop tarts and Doritos.

As he swooned over his girlfriend and the food that she made, fans noticed a tender moment between them – one they believed hinted there could be a baby on the way.

Chris was caught stroking the teen idol's tummy in the clip, which sparked speculation that the CBB lovebirds were expecting their first child.

Fans spotted Chris tenderly touching JoJo's stomach.
Fans spotted Chris tenderly touching JoJo's stomach. Picture: TikTok

Are JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes having a baby?

Instead of ignoring the rumours, JoJo decided to lean into the gossip, adding more fuel to the fire with a second video.

Sat on a swirling chair in what looked like a music studio, the pop star played a game of 'two truths and a lie' to keep fans guessing over the baby rumours, then shared the video on TikTok.

She wrote: "Couple of things that need to be addressed, so might as well do it with 2 truths and a lie☺️ which is the lie?"

The text read: "1. I’ve never smoked a [cigarette] 2. I’m pregnant 3. This song comes out on Spotify Friday."

Fans went into meltdown over the video on social media.
Fans went into meltdown over the video on social media. Picture: TikTok

While the American icon cheekily played on the rumour mill, fans bought into the game and raced to work out which one was the lie.

"Rooting for number 3 to be the lie," commented one fan.

"You Gonna be a Dance mom 👶 💃" jibed Jedward.

"Joelle not u egging on the pregnant rumours. Youre too funny😂😭," joked another follower.

But among all the noise, one follower knew exactly what the singer was up to and offered their take on the whole saga.

They explained: "She’s a marketing genius and there’s nothing anyone can do about it.

"To clear things up in case of confusion, Jojo has famously never smoked a cigarette, and is releasing a new song on July 11. So it looks like she isn’t pregnant folks!"

The couple fell head over heels during Celebrity Big Brother 2025.
The couple fell head over heels during Celebrity Big Brother 2025. Picture: ITV

Although it doesn't look like Chris and JoJo will be celebrating the pitter patter of tiny feet any time soon, the blossoming couple's romance is still going from strength to strength.

The two went public with their relationship earlier this year following weeks of rumours around the US dancer's sexuality.

Opening up about her feelings since leaving the CBB house, she said of the pressure she experienced: "In a weird way, I think it came a little bit from inside the [LGBTQ] community at times. From people I know, from partners I’ve had.

"You just get put in this world where you feel like, because you now have said, 'Oh, I’m a lesbian', you have to be a lesbian. And the truth is, sexuality is fluid."

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

A Grease sing‑a-long got an unexpected jolt back to 1978 when John Travolta strode onstage in full Danny Zuko regalia.

John Travolta surprises fans in full Danny Zuko costume 47 years after release

Here's all the famous faces sitting in the Royal Box on Centre Court at Wimbledon 2025.

Everyone in the Royal Box at Wimbledon 2025 today

Wimbledon

The serial flirt has been through a dramatic transformation.

Love Island's Harry Cooksley looks totally different in resurfaced football videos

Love Island

Love Island's first look has revealed some of the clips from the show that will be revealed during tonight's Movie Night.

Love Island Movie Night: All the clips being exposed tonight

Love Island

Movie Night on Love Island will show the Islanders what they've missed

Love Island first look sees Harry exposed on Movie Night as Helena finds out the shocking truth

Love Island

Andrea McLean got visibly emotional in the video.

Andrea McLean in tears as she quits UK following near-death experience

All the celebrities at Wimbledon 2025 and what they wore

All the celebrities at Wimbledon 2025 and what they wore

Wimbledon

Here are all of Kate Middleton's Wimbledon outfits, from her first appearance back in 2011 to now.

Every outfit Kate Middleton has worn to Wimbledon

Th eLove Island first look sees drama between Meg and Dejon

Love Island first look sees Dejon's Casa Amor antics exposed as Meg gives him an ultimatum

Love Island

Love Island stars have been dumped from the villa after the recoupling

Love Island stars dumped after Casa Amor 'revealed' following shock recoupling

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

There is one item of clothing you shouldn't wear whilst on a flight

This is the one item you shouldn't wear on a flight

Lifestyle

Made In Chelsea's Miles criticised after rehoming dog due to being 'too busy'

Made In Chelsea's Miles criticised after rehoming dog due to being 'too busy'

Casa Amor will occur this evening

Love Island first look teases shocking Casa Amor recoupling

Love Island

Here's all the famous faces sitting in the Royal Box on Centre Court at Wimbledon 2025

Every celebrity in the Royal Box at Wimbledon 2025 today

Wimbledon

Idris Elba has spoken about undertaking a different career

Idris Elba reveals the one thing he'd do if he quit acting

Amanda Holden reacted to herself on Blind Date

Hilarious moment Amanda Holden reacts to her 19-year-old self on Blind Date

The Chase has been switched out for football coverage.

Why is The Chase not on ITV this week and when is it coming back?

Kelsey has given fans a brave update on her podcast.

Kelsey Parker issues heartbreaking request to fans following tragic loss of baby son

Is Kate Middleton at Wimbledon this year?

When Kate Middleton will be at Wimbledon 2025

Helena and Shakira both fancy the same boy on Love Island

Love Island's first look sees Shakira and Helena fight for the same Casa Amor boy

Love Island

Tim Henman is a regular face on the TV during Wimbledon

Tim Henman's age, net worth, wife, house and Wimbledon career revealed

Everything you need to know about Novak Djokovic's family life with wife Jelena and their two children

Novak Djokovic wife and children: Inside tennis star's marriage and family life

Celebrities

Mirra Andreeva is taking part in Wimbledon 2025

Mirra Andreeva's age, net worth, nationality, height, boyfriend, famous sister and Instagram revealed
Grigor Dimitrov's girlfriend Eiza González has come out to support her partner

Grigor Dimitrov's girlfriend breaks silence after devastating Wimbledon injury

Jessie J shared an update with fans on her breast cancer journey.

Jessie J calls son Sky her 'biggest ray of light' as she shares latest cancer update

Harry Cooksley and Emma Munro are exes

What happened between Love Island's Harry and Emma? Real reason for their split revealed

Love Island