JoJo Siwa hints at future romance with Chris Hughes as she breaks silence on split

28 April 2025, 11:03 | Updated: 28 April 2025, 11:15

JoJo Siwa hints at future romance with Chris Hughes
JoJo Siwa hints at future romance with Chris Hughes. Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes have broken their silence on their relationship following their time in the Celebrity Big Brother house.

Celebrity Big Brother stars JoJo Siwa, 21, and Chris Hughes, 32, made their first TV appearance together on Monday, April 28, as they appeared on This Morning to clear the record on their relationship, with the US pop-star also revealing the truth about her split from partner Kath Ebbs.

Hosts Ben Shepherd and Cat Deeley quizzed the pair on the nature of their close bond, and whether there was a chance it could turn romantic, to which JoJo delivered a slightly contradictory answer which appeared to hint at a future romance with Chris.

When Ben asked her if she would be interested in a relationship with Chris, JoJo answered: "Look, he's a great guy, it is platonic, we have a lot of fun together, life is life, and I don't know any future of anything, but I am really grateful for our dynamic that we have, the bond that we have, and whatever life does, life will do."

JoJo also revealed the truth of what happened the night of the wrap party, after her ex took to Instagram over the weekend to confirm their split.

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes appeared on This Morning following the Celebrity Big Brother final
JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes appeared on This Morning following the Celebrity Big Brother final. Picture: ITV

"When I went into the house... day one and day two were fine," JoJo told Cat and Ben: "But on day three, I was away from anyone I knew and outside opinions. I sat with myself with things I was okay with in my life, that I should have never been okay with."

She went on: "I wanted to hold that inside and didn't want to air that publicly. I was not happy. I knew as soon as I got out, I wanted to fix things in my life and make the changes.

"It's 20 days but feels like four and a half years and as soon as you get out you want to make it right. I was pretending things were great."

Speaking of the circumstances around the split, JoJo explained: "I was not intentionally supposed to happen like that. They straight up asked me if I was happy and I said 'no', then one thing lead to another."

The US pop-star broke up with her partner, Kath Ebbs, at the Celebrity Big Brother wrap party
The US pop-star broke up with her partner, Kath Ebbs, at the Celebrity Big Brother wrap party . Picture: Getty

This comes after JoJo's ex, Kath Ebbs, took to Instagram to announce their split from the Celebrity Big Brother star, claiming that she ended their relationship at the final after party.

In a video posted on Instagram on Saturday, April 26, Kath said: "I'm filming this in a complete state of shock. After two weeks of sitting back watching certain things unfold and not being able to get any clarity from the person that it involves... I was dumped at the after-party.

"I was told that there are confused feelings there, do with that what you will, and that they had realised in the house that I wasn't the person that they wanted to spend the foreseeable future with."

Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa could be seen cuddling in bed one morning in the Celebrity Big Brother house
Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa could be seen cuddling in the Celebrity Big Brother house. Picture: ITV

On Sunday, Chris and JoJo were seen enjoying a day at a tennis club together, before being pictured at a dinner with friends in the evening.

At the Celebrity Big Brother final, Chris was quizzed about his relationship with JoJo by hosts Will and AJ, but he was quick to shrug off any insinuation that the pair are more than friends.

"JoJo was a pure rock to me," Chris said at the live final: "She was someone I can have fun with and that, to me, was a beautiful friendship."

He went on: "The thing that fascinated me the most about her was not the stuff that she’s done because I was still finding out the stuff she’s done yesterday, but it was what she’s been through as a teenager, and that’s similar to what my ex-girlfriend went through.

"She’s come through a lot and she’s just a purely nice person. I’m saying the similarities in their personality and the person they are. From a friendship point of view, of course, I love her. I don’t mind admitting it."

