Exclusive

JoJo Siwa talks sexuality, public break-ups and starting a family with Chris Hughes

JoJo Siwa opened up to Heart about life in 'No Filter'. Picture: Heart

By Alice Dear

JoJo Siwa opened up to Heart about life since leaving Celebrity Big Brother, including her public break-up with Kath Ebbs, her relationship with Chris Hughes and their plans to start a family in the future.

Q: What was it like growing up in the public eye?

A: Growing up in the public eye, for me, it's all I know, and so it just was my life, I think a lot of times people sort of come to fame or come to the public eye at an older age. They have this whole life and then all of a sudden you're 20, 21, and all of a sudden - boom - people know who you are.

But for me, it was very - I was very young and so I think that it made it a little easier on me, I guess. I had a great life. I have a great life, and so I would say it was good, did me good. I'll take it.

Q: What is your favourite 'Dance Moms' memory?

A: I don't know! There's loads of memories. I'm excited one day to see, like, what do I tell my kids about Dance Moms? What will I end up telling them? What stories will I tell them? What will I remember when I tell them? I'm excited to find that out.

Q: How did you feel about navigating your identity and sexuality so publicly?

A: Honestly, for me, navigating everything publicly just kind of happened. I didn't ever really think about it. I just kind of did and hoped for the best, I guess.

I think when it comes to my sexuality, I never questioned who I loved. The first person that I loved happened to be a girl, she's a great girl. She was my best friend, and then we became more than friends. We had a lovely nine month long relationship, and that ended. We're still homies, it's fine, we're friendly, it's all good. I never questioned it. I think now that is the same way that I am now. I think a lot of times people question why - I don't question myself right now, but why would you question love? Why would you question who you are? Why would you question your happiness? I think I was very lucky, I guess, that my family created that environment for me where I felt as I could.

Q: What did you take away from your time on Celebrity Big Brother?

A: I think big Brother for me was more just fun, you know what I mean? I think that I learned a lot about my life and things that I was not happy with, things that I was okay with, that I shouldn't have been okay with and stuff like that.

I just had fun. It's so much Fun. It's very interesting. I mean, if you think about it, Christopher and I had nobody essentially, right? We only had each other in that house, and it's almost as if the world stopped for three weeks. All of our family stopped, all of our friends stopped, all of our work stopped, and the only thing we had was 11 other people, right? That's it. It was like everything else we knew stopped, and we only really had each other. It almost feels as if the universe was so specifically designed to do that for us. I mean, it's beautiful to look back at how it all worked out. Beautiful.

Q: How has if been going through your break-ups so publicly?

A: Listen, here's one thing that I've learned, right? Welcome to the Internet. Here's Internet 101 for you for the day. Nobody sees everything. Nobody knows everything. Nobody sees every post, every comment, anything. In this seat, you see it all, right? I see everything that comes from everyone.

The only thing that I ever do with any conflict, whether that be a breakup, whether it be a friendship, whether that be somebody that I don't know at all, never met in my life, and they are saying something, I only go with what the other person is doing. I will take hits. I will take bullets all the time. The only time that I will actually end up saying something is if the truth is what's not being told. It's being a bit twisted and a bit misconstrued, because, again, it's the Internet, and no one's gonna see everything, and no one's gonna know everything, and no one's going to do all their research, as much as you could do. You can't do it all.

And so there's two ways, right? There's [that you can] take the high road and be the bigger person and just swallow it, but there's also a point where you do have to stand up for yourself sometimes. You have to make sure that people aren't saying things about you that aren't true. Look, navigating anything's hard, but you get through it, days pass, no matter what, there's 24 hours in a day. I think I'm lucky that I'm just chiller and I'm just chilling.

Q: Were you nervous to confirm your relationship with Chris?

A: I never once questioned the love that I ended up having for him. I never felt like: 'Oh, I'm not allowed to feel this love that I'm having for this person just because he's a man.' The whole point of sexuality, the whole point of gender identity, it's fluid. That's gay 101, right? The community is all about loving and accepting and love is love and love who you want to love.

It's tough because I understand that people have a lot of opinions and it's fun to have opinions and I totally understand that, but I think what upsets me is that - it doesn't affect me - but it affects other people who see it.

I think love can be so undeniable and when I have the most beautiful love in front of me and I'm the happiest - I mean, I turn my phone off at night and the opinions are irrelevant and it doesn't matter at all because I fall asleep and I have the greatest man by my side. I think that life is about finding love with a person. I don't think it matters if it's a girl, if it's a boy, if it's a non-binary person. I think any love is beautiful, and if you're lucky enough to experience a love like this with any gender, don't withhold yourself from it. It's the most magical feeling in the world.

Q: Have you and Chris discussed marriage and children?

A: I pester him about it, we pester each other about it. The thing about Christopher and I is how we met, it accelerates your relationship like no other, right? Just on a friendship dynamic, and then all of a sudden we realised, clearly we like each other more than friends here, a lot, a lot more than friends.

I don't know, I think we have a beautiful future ahead and I think it's very fast and it's very quick, but it feels so right. I can't explain it, but we have very fun, fun, fun things ahead of us that I'm looking forward to.

It's everything I think anybody wants in life is to feel this way and then to be treated this way and then to make a family this way and have your own little family this way. Our families get along with each other and so it's like we're like one big family. It's gorgeous.

Q: How was it meeting his family?

A: I mean, my family adores him. His family also adores me. Yesterday, Chris was having a moment, and the only way to kind of get him out of this moment was to wrestle him, so I did, and I won. He has this shoulder that he's claiming is dislocated right now - it's not - and his whole family was in the room, by the way. I walk around the corner and I just feel his dad tap me, and I was like: 'Oh, God. Oh, boy, I messed up,' and his dad gives me a fist bump, and I was like: 'Oh, I'm in. I'm in', I got the fist bump of approval.

For more from Heart's interview with JoJo Siwa - and to hear her attempt at a British accent as well as recreate Chris' iconic Love Island rap - you can watch the full video on Global Player now.