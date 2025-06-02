JoJo Siwa opens up on sexuality after confirming Chris Hughes relationship

JoJo Siwa opens up on sexuality after confirming Chris Hughes relationship. Picture: JoJo Siwa / Instagram - Chris Hughes / Snapchat

By Alice Dear

JoJo Siwa has marked Pride Month by stating that 'everyone's journey is different' amid her new relationship with Chris Hughes.

JoJo Siwa, 22, and Chris Hughes, 32, have finally confirmed their relationship, after weeks hints, loved-up pictures and declarations of love on stage. The confirmation came in the form of a picture, shared by the former Love Island star on Snapchat, showing him in bed and cuddling JoJo with the caption: "Sleeping beauty."

Now, the TV star and singer has opened up about her sexuality in a post celebrating Pride Month, having previously told her Celebrity Big Brother co-star Danny Beard that she feels "queer" rather than "lesbian," after years of using the label.

Before entering the Celebrity Big Brother house earlier this year, JoJo was in a relationship with Kath Ebbs, an Australian presenter and DJ who she broke up with at the reality show's wrap party.

Now, JoJo has shared a profound statement on social media, reflecting on what Pride means to her following recent life-changes.

Chris posted a picture of him and JoJo cuddling in bed. Picture: Snapchat / Chris Hughes

"Happy day 1 of the happiest month," she wrote in an Instagram post: "What I have learned over the last 22 years is that pride is all about love, acceptance, and celebration. No matter who you are or what you are, you are you, you are beautiful, and you are perfect."

Appearing to allude to her own journey, she added: "Everyone's story is different and everyone's journey is different. The most beautiful thing about love is that it's just love."

JoJo finished the post with: "Happy pride to the beautiful lgbtqia+ community, to the allies, and to all that exist."

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes appeared on This Morning following the Celebrity Big Brother final. Picture: ITV

This comes after Chris and JoJo - who previously insisted they were "just friends" after leaving Celebrity Big Brother - fuelled speculation of a romance when they spent her birthday together in the US.

The couple shared a series of affectionate photos on Instagram, documenting the trip with a carousel of cosy snapshots. In the images, the pair can be seen cuddling on a sofa, JoJo sitting on Chris’ lap at a restaurant, and even spending time with JoJo’s mother. Chris captioned the post: “The previous 7 days have been the prettiest.”

The post prompted a wave of supportive comments from fans and fellow celebrities. Megan McKenna wrote, “Erm. Obsessed with you both,” while Vicky Pattison added, “You look so happy 🥹.” Celebrity Big Brother housemate Donna Preston also shared her excitement, writing: “Love this.”