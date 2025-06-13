JoJo Siwa in tears as she leaves UK and Chris Hughes to head back home

JoJo Siwa has left Chris Hughes and the UK as she heads home to the US. Picture: Instagram/@jessalynnsiwa/Chris Hughes

By Hope Wilson

JoJo Siwa has said an emotional goodbye to the UK and Chris Hughes, as she heads home to the USA.

JoJo Siwa, 22, was left in 'tears' after leaving the UK and her new boyfriend Chris Hughes, 32, as she headed back to the USA.

The Dance Moms star has returned to her home in the States following the completion of her UK tour, meaning she had to say an emotional goodbye to her CBB co-star and beau, Love Island favourite Chris.

JoJo opened up about how she was feeling leaving Chris, after a fan account shared an image of someone crying with the caption, "JoJo leaving the UK."

The 22-year-old then reposted the meme, writing alongside it: "Honestly it was worse than this more tears hahaha."

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes have confirmed their relationship. Picture: Instagram/Chris Hughes

This comes after JoJo and Chris made their relationship official following months of speculation.

The singer recently revealed she would "die" for her 32-year-old partner as she opened up about their connection to Billboard.

JoJo told the publication: "It blows my mind that 30 days ago I would never have even imagined that I would be friends with Chris Hughes, that's the weirdest thing, much less be one of the closest people too me now in my life who I would die for."

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes have been spending more time together. Picture: Instagram/JoJo Siwa

She continued: "I think its a combination of the shared experience but also in Big Brother, you have no phone, no outside communication, no distraction, nothing.

"You only have each other. I love connecting and I love people and when someone comes into your life and you enjoy it, you can tell."

The TV legend also revealed she was surprised at her romance with Chris, telling Gyles Brandreth’s Rosebud podcast. "I wasn’t looking to fall for him. He wasn’t looking to fall for me. We were just having so much fun together. Whenever one of us was down, it was the other one of us that helped."

JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes have been spending time together in London. Picture: Instagram/JoJo Siwa

JoJo added: "Leaving the house, I wasn’t sure what was going to happen. But I had all these realisations of my life, things that I wasn’t happy (about), that I was being ok with that I should never have been ok with.

"I’m not happy, so I need to handle things, and I did very quickly once I got out of the house. Then over a little bit of time I realised that I started to feel something for Christopher that I never intended, but I couldn’t not feel."

Chris Hughes and JoJo Siwa's friendship on CBB caused a stir online. Picture: ITV

The pair met on Celebrity Big Brother earlier this year, with JoJo breaking up with her girlfriend Kath Ebbs, 27, at the show's wrap party after growing close to Chris.

Since then the couple have remained close, with Chris visiting JoJo in the USA and the two going on a holiday together in Mexico in May.