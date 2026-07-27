Jon Bon Jovi cuts New York concert short as health scare leaves fans concerned

Jon Bon Jovi stunned fans on Thursday night (July 23) when the singer brought his Madison Square Garden concert to an unexpected end. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Rock icon Jon Bon Jovi apologised to fans before promising to reschedule the Madison Square Garden show after revealing: "I'm hurt."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jon Bon Jovi stunned fans when he brought his Madison Square Garden concert to an unexpected end last week, telling the audience he was "hurt" and unable to continue performing.

The 64-year-old rock icon had been taking to the stage as part of Bon Jovi's nine-night residency at the legendary New York venue on July 23, when the show came to an abrupt halt after a performance of the band's signature hit 'Livin' On A Prayer'.

Addressing the crowd, Jon apologised for ending the evening early. "I'm sorry, I'm hurt and you're not getting the best of me," he reportedly told concertgoers, according to eyewitnesses quoted by Page Six.

Bon Jovi's nine-night residency in New York came to an abrupt halt. Picture: Getty

The singer reassured disappointed fans the performance would not be forgotten, urging them to keep hold of their tickets while plans are made for another date.

"Don't throw away your ticket stubs," he said. "I'm gonna figure something out, okay? Just hold onto it, we'll figure out how to reschedule."

Jon also told the audience he would "have to cool it for the night," although he insisted he still felt "great".

No official reason for the early finish has been confirmed by the band, and representatives had not commented at the time of writing.

However, Jerry Braden, who hosts the Jon Bon Jovi Discussions podcast, claimed on social media the rocker had been battling a sinus infection before taking to the stage.

Bon Jovi, formed in New Jersey in 1983, remains one of rock's biggest-selling acts, having sold more than 130 million records worldwide. Picture: Getty

According to Braden, the illness had already begun affecting Jon's voice during the show, with fans helping him through sections of 'Bed of Roses' by singing parts of the song themselves.

He also claimed Jon joked that "the internet trolls can have at it tomorrow," while thanking supporters for standing by him.

The concert formed part of Bon Jovi's Forever Tour, which opened at Madison Square Garden on July 7.

The residency concluded on July 26 ahead of the band touring the UK later this summer, with dates scheduled in Edinburgh on August 28, and London's Wembley Stadium on September 4th, 6th and 9th.

The Forever Tour marks a major milestone for Jon after spending several years recovering from serious vocal issues that once cast doubt over whether he would ever return to full-scale touring.

In 2022, the singer underwent vocal fold medialization surgery, also known as thyroplasty, after one of his vocal cords began to weaken.

Jon Bon Jovi is pictured with son Jake Bongiovi and his wife Millie Bobby Brown. Picture: Getty

Speaking previously about the diagnosis, Jon admitted he struggled to understand how the condition had developed. "I didn't do anything wrong," he recalled thinking after doctors explained the problem. "What's wrong?"

Despite the lengthy rehabilitation, Jon recently confirmed he had finally regained his voice. "I'm fully recovered," he told People in June. "It was longer than I'd ever expected, but it had to be right. We never lost faith."

Ahead of launching the Forever Tour earlier this month, Jon also reflected on returning to live performance after four years away from the road.

Opening the first show with a nod to The Beatles' 'With a Little Help from My Friends', he referenced his vocal struggles before telling fans he felt "grateful and humbled" to be back on stage after such a long recovery.

Bon Jovi, formed in New Jersey in 1983, remains one of rock's biggest-selling acts, having sold more than 130 million records worldwide and been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018.

Their 16th studio album, Forever, was released in 2024.

Read more: