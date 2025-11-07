Celebrity Traitors Jonathan Ross reveals Alan Carr's 'horrible' unaired moment

7 November 2025, 12:55

Jonathan revealed the incident never made it to air, sharing the story during his appearance on Good Morning Britain on Friday.
Jonathan revealed the incident never made it to air, sharing the story during his appearance on Good Morning Britain on Friday. Picture: ITV/BBC

By Giorgina Hamilton

Following a nail biting finale, Jonathan Ross has opened up about his Celebrity Traitors co-star Alan Carr.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Jonathan Ross has spoken about a “horrible” unseen moment that deeply affected Celebrity Traitors winner Alan Carr.

He admitted the experience on the BBC show “took its toll” and left Alan “with his head in his hands.”

Jonathan revealed the incident never made it to air, sharing the story during his appearance on Good Morning Britain on Friday.

The 64-year-old joined hosts Kate Garraway, 58 – who also appeared on The Celebrity Traitors – and Adil Ray, 51, to discuss the dramatic conclusion of the BBC series, which wrapped up on Thursday night.

Comedian Alan Carr, 49, who played as a Traitor alongside Jonathan and singer Cat Burns, 25, emerged victorious in the gripping finale.

Comedian Alan Carr, 49, who played as a Traitor alongside Jonathan and singer Cat Burns, 25, emerged victorious in the gripping finale.
Comedian Alan Carr, 49, who played as a Traitor alongside Jonathan and singer Cat Burns, 25, emerged victorious in the gripping finale. Picture: BBC

He faced off against fellow contestants Cat, rugby player Joe Marler, 35, actor Nick Mohammed, 45, and historian David Olusoga, 55.

Reflecting on the emotional intensity of the experience, Jonathan said: “Cat took it all in stride — she saw it as just a game. But sometimes, after filming late into the night, Alan and I would be driving home with our heads in our hands thinking, ‘Oh God.’"

Alan faced off against fellow contestants Cat, rugby player Joe Marler, 35, actor Nick Mohammed, 45, and historian David Olusoga, 55.
Alan faced off against fellow contestants Cat, rugby player Joe Marler, 35, actor Nick Mohammed, 45, and historian David Olusoga, 55. Picture: BBC

He continued: "We could tell it was getting to him," he said, adding: "Still, it was such an incredible experience to be part of.”

Entertainment correspondent Richard Arnold remarked that the show seemed like “quite the pressure cooker.”

Jonathan agreed, admitting that being a Traitor was emotionally challenging: “It was awful at times. You’d be talking to these genuinely lovely people — people you wanted to help and make sure were enjoying themselves — but at the same time, you knew you might have to betray them," he said.

Jonathan Ross has spoken about a “horrible” unseen moment that deeply affected Celebrity Traitors winner Alan Carr.
Jonathan Ross has spoken about a “horrible” unseen moment that deeply affected Celebrity Traitors winner Alan Carr. Picture: Bood Morning Britain/ITV

"You’d see them get banished and feel responsible. It’s part of the game, but it doesn’t make it any easier.”

After a tense finale, Alan Carr was crowned the first Celebrity Traitors champion, winning praise from viewers for his mix of humour and cunning.

Despite being one of the bookmakers’ favourites, he managed to remain undetected while carrying out two “murders” in plain sight.

Reflecting on the emotional intensity of the experience, Jonathan said: “Cat took it all in stride — she saw it as just a game."
Reflecting on the emotional intensity of the experience, Jonathan said: “Cat took it all in stride — she saw it as just a game.". Picture: ITV

Following the earlier elimination of his fellow Traitor, Cat Burns, Alan was left to navigate the final stages alone.

In a dramatic twist, he successfully convinced Nick Mohammed and David Olusoga that he was a Faithful — winning the game moments before bursting into tears as host Claudia Winkleman asked him to reveal his true identity.

Overcome with emotion, Alan admitted: “It was tearing me apart. I was terrible at lying — I’ve got no poker face at all. Maybe I can spin a showbiz tale now and again, but actually deceiving people to their faces? That was hard.”

Nick was left open-mouthed in shock, while David — as Kate Garraway put it — was “flabbergasted.”

Mark & Olly catch Alan Carr in Orlando: Comedian 'escapes' UK after Traitors drama!

Social media lit up following the finale, with fans quick to share their reactions: “Most awful Traitor ever being the best Traitor ever,” one X user joked.

Another praised it as “the most iconic ending possible,” while a third dubbed it “the TV moment of the year.”

Alan’s chosen charity, Neuroblastoma UK, will receive the entire prize fund — a total of £87,500.

The organisation shared its gratitude online, writing: “Alan, what a moment. We can’t tell you how grateful we are.”

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Although ITV has yet to reveal the official line-up, eagle-eyed viewers noticed that several familiar faces have all started following the show’s official Instagram account.

I’m a Celebrity fans convinced four campmates have been revealed after social media blunder
Victoria Beckham and David Beckham at Windsor Castle as he gets knighted

Is Victoria Beckham a Lady? David Beckham confirms new title

Dame Judi Dench has been honest about her latest health issues

Dame Judi Dench shares health struggles as she's unable to leave the house alone

I'm A Celebrity will be starting back on our TVs this autumn

When does I'm A Celebrity 2025 start?

I'm A Celebrity

Michael Jackson's life is being made into a biopic set for release in April 2026

Michael Jackson's 'huge' biopic film Michael drops first trailer

TV & Movies

Scrubs is the latest fan favourite to announce a nostaglic return to screens.

'Scrubs' stars delight fans with behind-the-scenes video from reboot set

TV & Movies

The special event, hosted by Soho Sessions, raised funds for The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration

Demi Moore and family gather to honour Bruce Willis with special dementia event

Meghan Markle is set to make a surprise return to the screen, nearly a decade after stepping away from acting.

Meghan Markle makes return to acting in Hollywood film with Lily Collins

What happened between Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz?

Victoria Beckham and Nicola Peltz 'feud' explained

The I'm A Celeb All Stars rumoured cast has been revealed

I'm A Celebrity All Stars line-up 'revealed' as filming wraps up in South Africa

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Children opening up their presents on Christmas morning

The top 10 best kids toys for Christmas have been unveiled

Lifestyle

Reiss's alleged ex has dropped a bombshell claim.

MAFS UK's Reiss's ex claims groom 'secretly started filming' while they were dating

Married at First Sight

The I'm A Celebrity 2025 line-up rumours have been revealed.

I’m A Celebrity 2025 line-up 'revealed' as stars jet off to Australia

Some Love Island couples have found romance

Love Island 2025 couples: Who is still together and who has split?

Love Island

Ben Duncan passed away on Thursday 30th October.

Big Brother star Ben Duncan dies aged 45 after fall from hotel

Big Brother

Fans think their friendship has turned to love off-camera.

MAFS UK fans convinced Ashley and April are dating after spotting huge clue

Married at First Sight

The MAFS UK season 10 couples have wed

Which MAFS UK 2025 couples are still together?

Married at First Sight

The Manchester United striker was recognised for his services to sport and charity.

Sir David Beckham knighted by King Charles in 'proudest moment' as Victoria praises 'amazing' husband
The unnamed couple have called it quits.

MAFS UK couple secretly split as bride moves on with mystery footballer

Married at First Sight

Steven has lashed out at Nelly on Instagram.

MAFS UK’s Steven takes savage swipe at Nelly after shock dating app claims

Married at First Sight

John Lewis has finally released this year's Christmas advert.

John Lewis unveils tear-jerking Christmas advert set to iconic 90s club classic

Alan Carr has joked he’s “the most hated man in the UK” after jetting to the US to escape fallout from The Celebrity Traitors.

Alan Carr says he's 'most hated man in the UK' after controversial Traitors role

Married at First Sight UK’s Steven Springett has spoken out after being accused of using a dating app

MAFS UK’s Steven breaks silence after being ‘caught on dating app’ during marriage to Nelly

Married at First Sight

All Saints first released music in 1997

Where are All Saints members now?

Music

Melanie Blatt rose to fame in All Saints

Melanie Blatt facts: All Saints singer's age, career, husband and children revealed

Just two years after the Spice Girls became a global phenomenon, Ginger Spice shocked fans and her bandmates by walking away

Why did Geri Halliwell leave the Spice Girls?