Celebrity Traitors Jonathan Ross reveals Alan Carr's 'horrible' unaired moment

Jonathan revealed the incident never made it to air, sharing the story during his appearance on Good Morning Britain on Friday. Picture: ITV/BBC

By Giorgina Hamilton

Following a nail biting finale, Jonathan Ross has opened up about his Celebrity Traitors co-star Alan Carr.

Jonathan Ross has spoken about a “horrible” unseen moment that deeply affected Celebrity Traitors winner Alan Carr.

He admitted the experience on the BBC show “took its toll” and left Alan “with his head in his hands.”

The 64-year-old joined hosts Kate Garraway, 58 – who also appeared on The Celebrity Traitors – and Adil Ray, 51, to discuss the dramatic conclusion of the BBC series, which wrapped up on Thursday night.

Comedian Alan Carr, 49, who played as a Traitor alongside Jonathan and singer Cat Burns, 25, emerged victorious in the gripping finale.

He faced off against fellow contestants Cat, rugby player Joe Marler, 35, actor Nick Mohammed, 45, and historian David Olusoga, 55.

Reflecting on the emotional intensity of the experience, Jonathan said: “Cat took it all in stride — she saw it as just a game. But sometimes, after filming late into the night, Alan and I would be driving home with our heads in our hands thinking, ‘Oh God.’"

He continued: "We could tell it was getting to him," he said, adding: "Still, it was such an incredible experience to be part of.”

Entertainment correspondent Richard Arnold remarked that the show seemed like “quite the pressure cooker.”

Jonathan agreed, admitting that being a Traitor was emotionally challenging: “It was awful at times. You’d be talking to these genuinely lovely people — people you wanted to help and make sure were enjoying themselves — but at the same time, you knew you might have to betray them," he said.

"You’d see them get banished and feel responsible. It’s part of the game, but it doesn’t make it any easier.”

After a tense finale, Alan Carr was crowned the first Celebrity Traitors champion, winning praise from viewers for his mix of humour and cunning.

Despite being one of the bookmakers’ favourites, he managed to remain undetected while carrying out two “murders” in plain sight.

Following the earlier elimination of his fellow Traitor, Cat Burns, Alan was left to navigate the final stages alone.

In a dramatic twist, he successfully convinced Nick Mohammed and David Olusoga that he was a Faithful — winning the game moments before bursting into tears as host Claudia Winkleman asked him to reveal his true identity.

Overcome with emotion, Alan admitted: “It was tearing me apart. I was terrible at lying — I’ve got no poker face at all. Maybe I can spin a showbiz tale now and again, but actually deceiving people to their faces? That was hard.”

Nick was left open-mouthed in shock, while David — as Kate Garraway put it — was “flabbergasted.”

Mark & Olly catch Alan Carr in Orlando: Comedian 'escapes' UK after Traitors drama!

Social media lit up following the finale, with fans quick to share their reactions: “Most awful Traitor ever being the best Traitor ever,” one X user joked.

Another praised it as “the most iconic ending possible,” while a third dubbed it “the TV moment of the year.”

Alan’s chosen charity, Neuroblastoma UK, will receive the entire prize fund — a total of £87,500.

The organisation shared its gratitude online, writing: “Alan, what a moment. We can’t tell you how grateful we are.”