Josh Widdicombe facts: Age, where he's from, career, wife and children revealed

Josh Widdicombe is a hugely successful comedian and TV presenter. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

How tall is TV presenter Josh Widdicombe? And what is his net worth? Here's everything you need to know as he lands his biggest job.

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Josh Widdicombe has become a regular on our small screens in recent years, first dominating the comedy circuit before making his way into reality TV.

He's appeared on top shows including Mock The Week, The Last Leg and even his own sitcom, Josh, and has also become well-known for his podcast, Parenting Hell, alongside Rob Beckett.

Away from the cameras, Josh has a wife and two children who he lives with in Exeter after moving out of London early in 2026.

Here's everything you need to know about Josh from his age and height to how he become famous.

Josh Widdicombe first rose to fame on the comedy circuit before landing his first TV gig. Picture: Getty

Who is Josh Widdicombe?

Age: 43

From: London and Devon

Instagram: @josh_widdicombe

Born in Hammersmith, London, Josh was moved to Dartmoor, Devon, when he was just three years old. He often talks about his strange upbringing in the town he lived as there were only four people in his year at school.

He is the older brother to Henry Widdicombe who has spoken publicly with.

How tall is Josh Widdicombe?

Josh measures in at 5ft 5inches - that's around 1.66m in height.

How did Josh Widdicombe become famous and what is his net worth?

Before joining the glitzy world of showbiz, Josh first began his career in the news room working at The Guardian.

He then began the comedy circuit, with his solo shows eventually gaining recognition, leading him to be nominated for the Best Newcomer at the Edinburgh Comedy Awards.

Josh went on to compete at the So You Think You're Funny competition at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival before securing spots on TV shows Mock the Week, Stand Up For the Week and The Last Leg. He's also appeared on Task Master.

His fame also grew when he created podcast, Parenting Hell, with friend and comedian Rob Beckett. The success has been huge and they've even taken it on tour.

As a result, Josh has accumulated an estimated net worth of £5million.

Josh Widdicombe is married to TV producer Rose who he has two children with. Picture: Getty

Who is Josh Widdicombe's wife?

Josh is happily married to his wife Rose Hanson, an accomplished TV producer and interior designer. They first met in 2013, through working in the same industry, and married in 2019.

She has worked on hit comedy shows including 8 Out Of 10 Cats, Live At The Apollo and Would I Lie To You? She has since swapped her life behind the camera for her passion to design and decorate and has set up her own studio.

Another fun fact is that Rose's mum is the creator behind the iconic 80s children puppet Zippy.

Does Josh Widdicombe have children?

Josh and wife Rose have two children together, daughter Pearl who was born in 2017 and son Cassius who was born in 2021.

The couple recently moved all their family back to Cornwall in the hope of giving them a countryside upbringing.

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