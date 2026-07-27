Josie Gibson defends 2.5 stone weight loss following false comments

27 July 2026, 15:04

Josie Gibson is setting the record straight after weeks of speculation about her dramatic weight loss.
Josie Gibson is setting the record straight after weeks of speculation about her dramatic weight loss. Picture: Instagram/Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

The This Morning presenter has addressed her weight loss and whether she's used diet injections.

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Josie Gibson is setting the record straight after weeks of speculation about her dramatic weight loss, insisting there's a much simpler explanation behind her 2.5-stone transformation than the one many people have assumed.

The TV presenter has pushed back against claims that weight loss injections played a role in her slimmer appearance, saying the reality is far less glamorous and largely comes down to juggling the demands of everyday life as a busy working mother.

Speaking in a new interview with The Sun, the This Morning presenter said she's grown increasingly frustrated by repeated suggestions she relied on so-called "fat jabs" for her recent weight loss.

Josie Gibson said she's grown increasingly frustrated by the suggestions she relied on weight-loss injections
Josie Gibson said she's grown increasingly frustrated by the suggestions she relied on weight-loss injections. Picture: Getty

"The amount of people that have gone: 'Fat jabs, fat jabs, fat jabs!'" Josie said, before pointing to the pace of her life instead.

She explained she's constantly "running around the country, balancing work commitments, raising her son, overseeing a house build and keeping on top of household chores".

While she admitted the idea of an effortless solution sounds appealing, Josie said concerns about reported side effects have left her unconvinced.

"If somebody gave me a miracle thing and said: 'Here you go, you're going to be skinny,' and there were no side effects, that would be amazing," she said, adding that reports of hair loss and potential digestive issues make her wary.

The presenter has, however, been open about undergoing surgery for an unrelated medical condition.

Earlier this year, she revealed she had spent around £7,000 on liposuction treatment for lipoedema affecting her arms, later describing the procedure as "the best thing" she had ever done.

Josie said receiving a diagnosis of lipoedema answered questions she had struggled with for years. "It was a light-bulb moment," she explained. "I was told: 'You can't out-train lipoedema.' It was heartbreaking, but it all made sense."

Read more: Alison Hammond shows off boxing skills highlighting her 11-stone weight loss journey

Read more: Chanelle Hayes reveals full body transformation after incredible nine-stone weight loss

Lipoedema is a long-term condition involving an abnormal build-up of fat tissue, most commonly affecting the legs, hips, buttocks and arms.

According to the NHS, it differs from obesity and can significantly affect both physical and emotional wellbeing.

In March, Josie documented another stage of her treatment by revealing she had undergone a brachioplasty, or arm lift, after previously having liposuction.

She told followers that surgeons had removed 45 per cent of tissue from her arms, explaining she had long felt self-conscious about the effects of lipoedema despite exercising regularly.

She has since embraced a broader wellness routine to support both her recovery and overall health.

Alongside home workouts and walking on a treadmill, Josie said she takes collagen supplements and electrolytes, has regular lymphatic drainage treatments and has spent time learning more about the lymphatic system.

She also revealed she uses NAD+ and glutathione injections, rented a hyperbaric oxygen chamber for several months during recovery and even built a copper pyramid for meditation and energy healing.

Looking back on her journey, Josie has spoken candidly about how lipoedema affected her confidence, saying she once "hated the way she looked" and often felt held back by the condition.

Now, after treatment and lifestyle changes, she's focused on feeling healthier rather than responding to online assumptions about how she achieved her weight loss.

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