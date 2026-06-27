Who is Jude Bellingham's girlfriend Ashlyn Castro? Age, career and ex-boyfriend revealed

27 June 2026, 20:00 | Updated: 27 June 2026, 22:11

Jude Bellingham is dating American influencer Ashlyn Castro
Jude Bellingham is dating American influencer Ashlyn Castro . Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Giorgina Hamilton

England football star Jude Bellingham has been supported throughout the World Cup by girlfriend Ashlyn Castro. Here's everything we know about the American influencer including her age and ex-boyfriend.

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England football midfielder Jude Bellingham has become one of the standout names of the 2026 World Cup, with fans following not only his performances on the pitch but also his life away from football.

The 22-year-old Real Madrid sports star has been dating American influencer Ashlyn Castro, who has been spotted cheering him on throughout his football journey.

While the couple have kept their romance largely out of the spotlight, their relationship has attracted growing attention over the years.

Here's everything to know about Jude's girlfriend Ashlyn, including her age, career, background and previous high-profile links.

Who is Ashlyn Castro?

Age: 28 (born 17 December 1997)

From: California, United States

Instagram: @ashlyncastro

Ashlyn Castro is an American influencer, model and content creator who first sparked romance rumours with England and Real Madrid footballer Jude Bellingham in late 2024.

Although the couple have kept their relationship largely private, she has since been seen supporting him at matches and has accompanied him to a number of public events, including the Spanish Open tennis tournament.

Jude Belingham's girlfriend Ashlyn has taken the time to support him at all his important football games
Jude Belingham's girlfriend Ashlyn has taken the time to support him at all his important football games. Picture: Getty
Ashlyn has built a career as a digital creator, working with fashion, beauty and lifestyle brands across social media.
Ashlyn Castro has built a career as a digital creator, working with fashion, beauty and lifestyle brands across social media. Picture: Instagram

What does Jude Bellingham's girlfriend Ashlyn do for a job?

Ashlyn has built a career as a digital creator, working with fashion, beauty and lifestyle brands across social media.

Her Instagram account, which has more than 675,000 followers, features a mix of travel photography, outfit inspiration, beauty content and luxury lifestyle posts.

She has also partnered with major brands, including skincare company Clarins.

While much of her work is centred around social media, Ashlyn has increasingly attracted international attention since her relationship with Jude became public, with fans following her appearances at football matches and other high-profile events.

How did Ashlyn Castro and Jude Bellingham meet?

Neither Ashlyn nor Jude has publicly spoken about how their romance began.

However, it has been widely reported they first connected on celebrity dating app Raya towards the end of 2024.

Jude Bellingham and Aslyn Castro pictured at the Spanich Tennis Open in April 2026.
Jude Bellingham and Aslyn Castro pictured at the Spanich Tennis Open in April 2026. Picture: Getty

Fans first noticed the pair interacting on Instagram before Ashlyn was later spotted alongside Jude's parents at a Real Madrid match in early 2025, fuelling speculation their relationship had become serious.

Since then, they have made a number of public appearances together, including at the Spanish Open tennis tournament in April and after England's World Cup victory over Croatia in Dallas on June 17.

Who has Jude Bellingham's girlfriend Ashlyn Castro dated?

Before her relationship with Jude, Ashlyn was linked to Hollywood actor Michael B. Jordan.

According to Fashion Times, the pair were photographed together in "late 2017, after she was seen with him at a private event in Los Angeles, where photographs showed her sitting on his lap".

Before her relationship with Jude, Ashlyn was linked to Hollywood actor Michael B. Jordan (pictured)
Jude Bellingham's girlfriend Ashlyn was linked to Hollywood actor Michael B. Jordan. Picture: Getty

Neither Michael nor Ashlyn ever confirmed the rumours.

The Sun has also linked Ashlyn to NBA player LaMelo Ball, although those reports were never publicly addressed.

Who has Jude Bellingham dated before?

Jude has previously been linked to several high-profile names.

Anastacia's dog takes over the Heart studio!

According to The Sun, he was reportedly dating Dutch model Laura Celia Valk in April 2024 and was said to be "completely smitten".

However, Laura later publicly stated that she was single.

Before that, Jude was linked to model Asantewa Chitty in 2023 and American TikTok creator Azra Mian.

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