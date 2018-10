Jude Law confirmed for Cannes jury

The actor will be on the board of judges at this year's film festival

Law will join Uma Thurman on the jury in Cannes.

The festival will run from May 11 to 22 and Robert De Niro will be presiding over the judges board.

"The Tree Of Life" starring Brad Pitt and Woody Allen's "Midnight In Paris", in which France's first lady Carla Bruni has a small part, are two of the films competing for the coveted Palm D'Or.