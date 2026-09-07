Julia Roberts' private son Phinnaeus, 21, is the spitting image of his famous mum in rare outing

7 September 2026, 16:34

Julia Roberts’ rarely seen son Phinnaeus Moder has made a low-key public appearance at the US Open
Julia Roberts’ rarely seen son Phinnaeus Moder has made a low-key public appearance at the US Open. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

The 21-year-old was spotted at the US Open in a rare public appearance, as his famously private parents continue to keep their family life out of the spotlight.

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Julia Roberts’ rarely seen son Phinnaeus Moder has made a low-key public appearance at the US Open, offering a glimpse of one of Hollywood’s most private families.

Phinnaeus, 21, was photographed at the tournament in New York over the weekend, appearing at the event with plus one, Miriam Moghtader.

The outing marks a rare solo public appearance for the son of Julia Roberts, 58, and cinematographer Daniel “Danny” Moder, who have largely kept their three children away from the spotlight.

His parents Julia and Danny have now been together for more than two decades, having first met while working on the 2000 film The Mexican.
His parents Julia and Danny have now been together for more than two decades, having first met while working on the 2000 film The Mexican. Picture: Alamy
Phinnaeus, 21, was photographed at the tournament in New York over the weekend, appearing at the event with plus one, Miriam Moghtader.
Phinnaeus, 21, was photographed at the tournament in New York over the weekend, appearing at the event with plus one, Miriam Moghtader. Picture: Alamy

Phinnaeus and his twin sister Hazel, also 21, were born in November 2004, two years after their parents married. The couple also share a younger son, Henry, 19.

Julia and Danny have now been together for more than two decades, having first met while working on the 2000 film The Mexican.

They married in July 2002 at Roberts’ ranch in New Mexico and have remained notably protective of their family life ever since.

Roberts has occasionally offered an insight into the relationship that has remained largely out of the public eye.

Speaking about her husband on Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop podcast, she described meeting Danny as a “seismic shift”, adding that marrying him was the moment her life changed “in the most incredible, indescribable way”.

She has also called him her “favourite human”, saying she is more interested in his point of view than anyone else’s.

Phinnaeus and his twin sister Hazel, also 21, were born in November 2004, two years after their parents married. The couple also share a younger son, Henry, 19.
Phinnaeus and his twin sister Hazel, also 21, were born in November 2004, two years after their parents married. The couple also share a younger son, Henry, 19. Picture: Alamy
Phinneaus' outing marks a rare solo public appearance for the son of Julia Roberts, 58, and cinematographer Daniel “Danny” Moder, who have largely kept their three children away from the spotlight.
Phinneaus' outing marks a rare solo public appearance for the son of Julia Roberts, 58, and cinematographer Daniel “Danny” Moder, who have largely kept their three children away from the spotlight. Picture: Getty

In 2023, she offered another glimpse into their family dynamic, describing Danny as “the captain of our ship”.

“It all starts with Danny Moder,” she said during an appearance on Today. “He is our person and, in the most beautiful way, the captain of our ship.”

The couple appear to be equally aligned when it comes to raising their children — something Roberts has suggested is particularly important given the level of attention surrounding their family.

Speaking to George Clooney for 72 Magazine last year, Roberts said she and Danny had been regarded as “some of the stricter parents” among their children’s peers, particularly when it came to phones and the internet.

“I think they were, for sure, some of the last kids in their peer groups to get phones and stuff like that,” she said.

“When they were younger, certainly, Danny and I would have been considered some of the stricter parents. Not like we’re laying down the law, but these are the rules and they don’t change. Here’s the boundary of your life and it does not shift.”

Julia Roberts, Danny Moder and sufer Kelly Slater pictured in 2015 with the couple's three children (L to R) Henry, Phinneaus and Hazel.
Julia Roberts, Danny Moder and sufer Kelly Slater pictured in 2015 with the couple's three children (L to R) Henry, Phinneaus and Hazel. Picture: Getty

Roberts explained that consistency between the two parents was central to creating a secure environment for their children.

“You don’t ask me and get an answer and then go ask dad and get a different answer. That doesn’t happen. It will never happen,” she said.

“I think that is what creates the stability that then allows them to feel secure because you know there is this fixed world of love and safety that exists unconditionally.”

That desire to give their children a private and stable upbringing may help explain why sightings of Phinnaeus and his siblings are so uncommon.

Julia Roberts and Ayo Edebiri share their favourite things about each other 🥹

Even as adults, the three Moder children have largely stayed out of the Hollywood spotlight, despite growing up with one of the world’s most recognisable actresses as their mother.

Phinnaeus’ appearance at the US Open therefore offered an unusually public glimpse of the family, although he appeared to be attending simply as a spectator rather than making any attempt to step into his mother’s world of celebrity.

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