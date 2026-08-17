Julie Andrews, 90, reveals decision to retire from acting: 'It was very, very hard'

17 August 2026, 09:35

Julie Andrews has confirmed she will not reprise her beloved role as Queen Clarisse in The Princess Diaries 3, saying she believes she is now “retired” from screen acting.
Julie Andrews has confirmed she will not reprise her beloved role as Queen Clarisse in The Princess Diaries 3, saying she believes she is now “retired” from screen acting. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

The Sound of Music star, 90, announced she's stepping back from acting, but reassures fans she 'can keep going for a great deal longer'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Julie Andrews has confirmed she will not reprise her beloved role as Queen Clarisse in The Princess Diaries 3, saying she believes she is now “retired” from screen acting.

The 90-year-old star addressed the long-awaited sequel in a new interview, revealing that the film’s creative team had approached her repeatedly about returning to the Disney franchise.

Andrews, who played Queen Clarisse Renaldi opposite Anne Hathaway in the original 2001 film and its 2004 sequel, said turning down the opportunity was difficult.

“They asked me all last year if I would be keen to do it,” she told The Hollywood Reporter. “It was very very hard to say ‘no’.

Julie Andrews(left), who played Queen Clarisse Renaldi opposite Anne Hathaway (right) in the original 2001 film and its 2004 sequel, said turning down third film was difficult.
Julie Andrews(left), who played Queen Clarisse Renaldi opposite Anne Hathaway (right) in the original 2001 film and its 2004 sequel, said turning down third film was difficult. Picture: Getty

”Ultimately, however, the actress felt the third instalment could continue without her character.

“I thought I had a wonderful ride,” she said, adding that she believed the new film “would flourish very well” without her returning as Granny at her age.

While the decision marks the end of Andrews’ involvement in the Princess Diaries films, she has made clear that retirement does not mean stepping away from creative work altogether.

She continues to write books, work on podcasts and record voiceovers, giving her plenty to occupy her beyond traditional on-screen roles.

Andrews has also embraced a quieter lifestyle in recent years, telling Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Wiser Than Me podcast in 2024 that she feels considerably younger than her age.

“I probably feel like in my 50s, honest to God,” she said at the time. “As long as the brain holds out, I’m doing okay.”

Her decision comes after more than eight decades in showbusiness, during which she became one of Hollywood’s most recognisable stars.

Julie Andrews made her film debut as Mary Poppins in the 1964 Disney classic, earning the Academy Award for Best Actress for the performance.

A year later, she starred as Maria von Trapp in The Sound of Music, earning another Oscar nomination.

Her subsequent credits have included Thoroughly Modern Millie, Darling Lili and Victor/Victoria, while her return to Disney in The Princess Diaries introduced her to a new generation of fans.

As Queen Clarisse, Andrews played the grandmother of Anne Hathaway’s Mia Thermopolis, a teenager who discovers she is heir to the fictional European kingdom of Genovia.

She returned for The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement in 2004, but will now sit out the forthcoming third film.

Are Anne Hathaway and Jessica Chastain frenemies?

Andrews has nevertheless continued to work in television, most recently lending her distinctive voice to Lady Whistledown in Netflix’s Bridgerton.

The role has allowed her to remain part of a major television hit without requiring her to appear on screen.

In 2022, she explained that she had never actually met the rest of the Bridgerton cast in person because she records her dialogue separately.

“I do all my recording far, far away from them,” she said.

Her work has continued to receive recognition, with Andrews winning Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance at the 2025 Creative Arts Emmys.

Although she is stepping back from screen roles, she has suggested there is still plenty she hopes to do.

“I’ve got a million thoughts and ideas and hope that I can keep going for a great deal longer,” she said.

Read more:

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Christopher Chung and Phillipa Northeast star in Netflix's new drama series, My Brilliant Career.

Netflix viewers obsessed with new period drama as it rockets into UK top 10

TV & Movies

Love Island's Lorenzo and Julia won the 2026 series

Are Love Island 2026 winners Lorenzo and Julia still together?

Love Island

Love Island's Lorenzo and Julia have put an end to split rumours once and for all

Love Island's Lorenzo silences Julia break up rumours

Love Island

Hayden Panettiere’s final Instagram post has taken on a poignant new significance following the actress’s sudden death at the age of 36.

Hayden Panettiere’s final post takes on heartbreaking new meaning after her death

Hayden Panettiere has sadly passed away aged 36, her family have confirmed

Hayden Panettiere's family release heartbreaking statement after death, aged 36

Dame Prue Leith has revealed she was rushed to hospital after a severe migraine left her struggling to speak

Prue Leith rushed to hospital after stroke scare left her 'unable to speak'

Jesy Nelson has shared an emotional update on her twin daughters after they had their feeding tubes removed, admitting she finally feels as though she has “got their faces back”.

Jesy Nelson shares emotional update after twin daughters have feeding tubes removed

Rod Stewart has welcomed another new arrival into his sprawling family after his daughter Ruby (left) gave birth to her second child.

Rod Stewart, 81, becomes grandfather for sixth time as daughter Ruby welcomes baby boy

Vogue Williams had Jamie Theakston convinced she was going into labour during a hilarious prank on her Heart Breakfast co-host.

Vogue Williams pranks Jamie Theakston live on air in hilarious video

Ant McPartlin has marked a major milestone in his marriage by sharing a previously unseen photograph from his wedding day with wife Anne-Marie.

Ant McPartlin celebrates anniversary with beautiful unseen wedding picture

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

The UK is set for more heatwaves before summer finishes says the Met Office

Met Office alert the UK to even more sweltering heatwaves

Weather

Harriet Cowan has revealed that life changed almost overnight after becoming one of the breakout stars of Clarkson's Farm.

Clarkson's Farm star Harriet Cowan reveals heartbreaking downside of fame

TV & Movies

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid have sparked rumours they secretly got married

Are Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper secretly married?

Mel C joked she had 'a little chat' with Geri after the Spice Girl wore white to her wedding (Right, Geri pictured at Royal Ascot in June)

Mel C jokes she had 'a little chat' with Geri Halliwell over wedding day outfit

Tom Holland and Zendaya have hosted a second top-secret wedding ceremony

Tom Holland and Zendaya celebrate the ultimate milestone in top-secret wedding

TV & Movies

A 2026 Islander has embarked on a glittering new showbiz career.

Love Island 2026 star lands 'dream job' on This Morning weeks after villa exit

Love Island

There's been constant speculation surrounding Jasmine and Lorenzo's relationship.

Love Island's Jasmine shares how she truly feels about situation with Lorenzo now

Love Island

Love Island's 2026 winners are 'on the rocks' already.

Love Island's Lorenzo caught 'secretly saving videos of Jasmine’ and Julia is furious

Love Island

Jasmine said her relationship with Julia 'soured' over time.

Love Island's Jasmine reveals surprising reason why friendship with Julia 'soured'

Love Island

Ariana Grande told fans "human beings need a break sometimes".

Ariana Grande breaks silence on 'stepping back from spotlight' with heartbreaking statement
Kavan Murphy doesn't follow all of his Love Island 2026 co-stars.

Love Island’s Kavan snubs co-star on social media and reignites feud outside villa

Love Island

Love Island winners Lorenzo and Julia addressed their relationship in a recent interview.

Love Island's Lorenzo and Julia share relationship update as split rumours rumble

Love Island

One of the 2026 Love Island cast shared some shocking revelations on TikTok.

Love Island 2026 star admits they've ‘rekindled with ex’ just one week after final

Love Island

Molly-Mae Hague has opened up about another challenging parenting moment, revealing her three-year-old daughter Bambi recently put someone in a headlock during a family meal out.

Molly-Mae Hague admits she was "wrong" as she reveals extent of Bambi's "aggressive era"

Married At First Sight Australia have reportedly lined up their next expert

MAFS Australia's line up new expert following Mel Schilling's sad death

Married at First Sight

Jack Osbourne (left) has shared a touching glimpse of his youngest daughter, revealing the little girl named in honour of his late father, Ozzy Osbourne (right).

Jack Osbourne shares rare picture of daughter named after his famous dad