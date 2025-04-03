Julie Goodyear's husband deletes picture of Coronation Street star after cruel backlash

Julie Goodyear's husband deletes picture of Coronation Street star after cruel backlash. Picture: Scott Brand / Facebook - Alamy

By Alice Dear

Julie Goodyear's husband Scott Brand has removed the picture of his beloved wife from social media after receiving backlash from the public over his choice to share the update.

Julie Goodyear's fans were delighted to see a new picture of the Coronation Street actress on Thursday, April 3, after her husband Scott Brand shared an update to his Facebook page.

The Bet Lynch actress went public with her diagnosis of with dementia in 2023, and as her condition deteriorated, her husband Scott became her full-time carer.

On March 29, Scott shared a picture of Julie to mark her 83rd birthday, and while she looks worlds away from the woman we watched on TV, she wore a beautiful smile on her face.

He wrote alongside the picture: "Just got home with my lovely wife and we've had a fantastic day together. Thank you so much for all your birthday wishes from both of us."

Julie Goodyear could be seen beaming in the picture posted by her husband, Scott. Picture: Scott Brand / Facebook

While many people were thrilled to see the update from Scott, others were quick to criticise his decision to publish the picture, arguing that it was unfair to share it due to the difference in her appearance.

Now, Scott has taken the picture off Facebook, however, is yet to comment on the backlash.

Julie Goodyear and Scott Brand have been married for 18 years. Picture: Getty

Julie met husband Scott, who is 26-years younger than her, back in 1996 and the couple got married in 2007.

Scott has previously spoken about Julie's dementia diagnosis and the changes he has seen in her as the condition worsens: "I miss the fun-loving wife that Julie had always been – the larger-than-life personality that brightened up everywhere she went, and the smile that lit up every room."

He added: "All of this is now slowly fading away and it's extremely painful for me to watch this deterioration. Julie has always been extremely glamorous, going nowhere without her makeup.

"But now the lipsticks and make-up go unworn, and clothes are no longer of interest, especially the leopard print."