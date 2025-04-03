Julie Goodyear's husband deletes picture of Coronation Street star after cruel backlash

3 April 2025, 17:25 | Updated: 3 April 2025, 17:28

Julie Goodyear's husband deletes picture of Coronation Street star after cruel backlash
Julie Goodyear's husband deletes picture of Coronation Street star after cruel backlash. Picture: Scott Brand / Facebook - Alamy
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Julie Goodyear's husband Scott Brand has removed the picture of his beloved wife from social media after receiving backlash from the public over his choice to share the update.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Julie Goodyear's fans were delighted to see a new picture of the Coronation Street actress on Thursday, April 3, after her husband Scott Brand shared an update to his Facebook page.

The Bet Lynch actress went public with her diagnosis of with dementia in 2023, and as her condition deteriorated, her husband Scott became her full-time carer.

On March 29, Scott shared a picture of Julie to mark her 83rd birthday, and while she looks worlds away from the woman we watched on TV, she wore a beautiful smile on her face.

He wrote alongside the picture: "Just got home with my lovely wife and we've had a fantastic day together. Thank you so much for all your birthday wishes from both of us."

Julie Goodyear could be seen beaming in the picture posted by her husband, Scott
Julie Goodyear could be seen beaming in the picture posted by her husband, Scott. Picture: Scott Brand / Facebook

While many people were thrilled to see the update from Scott, others were quick to criticise his decision to publish the picture, arguing that it was unfair to share it due to the difference in her appearance.

Now, Scott has taken the picture off Facebook, however, is yet to comment on the backlash.

Julie Goodyear and Scott Brand have been married for 18 years
Julie Goodyear and Scott Brand have been married for 18 years. Picture: Getty

Julie met husband Scott, who is 26-years younger than her, back in 1996 and the couple got married in 2007.

Scott has previously spoken about Julie's dementia diagnosis and the changes he has seen in her as the condition worsens: "I miss the fun-loving wife that Julie had always been – the larger-than-life personality that brightened up everywhere she went, and the smile that lit up every room."

He added: "All of this is now slowly fading away and it's extremely painful for me to watch this deterioration. Julie has always been extremely glamorous, going nowhere without her makeup.

"But now the lipsticks and make-up go unworn, and clothes are no longer of interest, especially the leopard print."

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

The all-star line-up for a new series of Beatles films has been announced.

The Beatles film: Who is playing John, Ringo, Paul and George?

Police opened an investigation into MAFS Australia groom Paul Antoine.

MAFS Australia: Police launch investigation into Paul's 'punch' scandal

Married at First Sight

Stacey launched into son Zach for swearing at her on camera.

Stacey Solomon in explosive row with son Zach, 17, as he swears at her on camera

Julie Goodyear is best known for playing Rovers Return landlady Bet Lynch in Coronation Street.

Julie Goodyear's husband shares rare picture of wife amid star's 'painful' dementia battle

The full Celebrity Big Brother line-up has been teased.

Celebrity Big Brother 2025 line-up: Full list of ‘confirmed’ housemates

TV & Movies

What did Paul do on MAFS Australia?

What did Paul do on MAFS Australia? Full timeline of punch scandal explained

Married at First Sight

The rumoured CBB cast has been revealed

Celebrity Big Brother line-up rumours revealed as start date announced

Clarkson's Farm will return for series 4, with filming already underway at Diddly Squat Farm

Clarkson's Farm season 4: Release date, cast and guest appearances revealed

Andrea McLean has detailed her horrific experience with pneumonia and sepsis

Loose Women's Andrea McLean says she was '24 hours from death' after terrifying health scare
Joe Swash has a close bond with son Harry

Who is Joe Swash's son Harry? Their sweet relationship revealed

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Joe Swash is taking part in the reality TV show Stacey & Joe

Joe Swash: Actor's age, wife, children and career revealed

Stacey Solomon

Stacey Solomon facts: Age, husband, children and career revealed

Here's everything we know about the MAFS Australia 2025 reunion so far

MAFS Australia 2025 reunion: All the drama and bombshells revealed

Married at First Sight

Val Kilmer has passed away aged 65

Hollywood stars pay tribute to 'brave' Val Kilmer in emotional posts after his death at 65

Jasmine took to social media to reveal that she has personally apologised to Awhina and Cleo

MAFS Australia: Adrian's former best friend issues apology to Awhina after vicious argument

Married at First Sight

Stacey Solomon has spoken about being a young mother

Stacey Solomon says being a teen mum to son Zachary changed her outlook on life

Showbiz

Are Stacey Solomon and Mrs Hinch still friends?

Are Stacey Solomon and Mrs Hinch still friends?

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon have built up their fortune

What is Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's net worth?

Celebrities

Eurostar Flash Sale 2025: Start and end dates, destinations, ticket prices and refund policy explained

Eurostar Flash Sale 2025: Start and end dates, destinations, ticket prices and refund policy explained

News

Stacey Solomon is the mother of five children

How many children does Stacey Solomon have and how old are they?

Celebrities

Stacey Solomon and her sister Jemma Solomon often appear together online

Who is Stacey Solomon's sister Jemma? Age, job and Instagram revealed

Celebrities

Pickle Cottage: Inside Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's £1.2million home

Inside Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's £1.2million home Pickle Cottage

Celebrities

Joe told the hilarious story of his proposal to Stacey.

Joe Swash opens up about 'disastrous' proposal to Stacey Solomon

The pair opened up about their marriage ahead of their new reality series, Stacey & Joe.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash say 'explosive arguments' are the secret to happy marriage

Lady Gaga has announced The MAYHEM Ball tour

Lady Gaga The MAYHEM Ball tour dates, venues, tickets and prices revealed

Music

Fans are wondering if Paul and Carina from MAFS Australia are still together

Are MAFS Australia's Carina and Paul still together?

Married at First Sight