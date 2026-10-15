Julie Hesmondhalgh facts: Age, husband, kids and career explained

Julie Hesmondhalgh is an award-winning actress best known for her long-running role in Coronation Street. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

From Coronation Street to The Celebrity Traitors, here's everything to know about Julie Hesmondhalgh including her family life and where she's from.

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Julie Hesmondhalgh is an award-winning actress best known for her long-running role in Coronation Street as Hayley Cropper.

The actress has enjoyed a successful career on stage and TV screens, and is now taking on a new challenge as a contestant on The Celebrity Traitors.

Here's everything you need to know about Julie Hesmondhalgh including her age, what TV shows she's been on and her life with her husband and children.

Julie Hesmondhalgh appeared on Coronation Street for 16 years before leaving in 2014. Picture: Getty

Who is Julie Hesmondhalgh and how old is she?

Age: 56

From: Accrington, Lancashire

Instagram: @juliehesmondhalgh

Julie was born on February 25, 1970, in Accrington, Lancashire, and grew up in the nearby village of Church.

Her parents are John and Maureen Forrester, and she developed an interest in acting through local amateur theatre.

She attended Moorhead High School, where she became head girl, before studying A-level Theatre Studies at Accrington and Rossendale College.

Although she originally considered becoming a social worker, Julie eventually pursued acting and won a place at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA), where she trained from 1988 to 1991.

Julie Hesmondhalgh became a household name after joining Coronation Street in 1998 as Hayley Cropper. Picture: Getty

What TV shows has Julie Hesmondhalgh been on?

Julie became a household name after joining Coronation Street in 1998 as Hayley Cropper.

Julie remained on the show for 16 years before leaving in 2014, when Hayley died following a storyline about pancreatic cancer.

Her character was groundbreaking as one of the first transgender characters in a British soap opera, and her relationship with Roy Cropper, played by David Neilson, became a central storyline.

Julie's performance earned her several awards and made her one of the soap's most memorable actors.

Since leaving the ITV soap in 2014, she has appeared in acclaimed dramas including Broadchurch, Happy Valley and Mr Bates vs The Post Office.

In 2026, she won an Olivier Award for her performance in the stage play Punch and joined the line-up for the second series of The Celebrity Traitors.

Coronation Street - Hayley Tells Roy That She's Transgendered

Who is Julie Hesmondhalgh's husband?

Julie is married to Ian Kershaw, an award-winning television and theatre writer. The couple met while working on Coronation Street in 1998, when Ian was still acting, and married in 2003.

Ian later moved into writing and has worked on programmes including Shameless, EastEnders and Coronation Street. He also wrote the one-woman play The Greatest Play in the History of the World for Julie to perform.

Does Julie Hesmondhalgh have children?

Julie and Ian have two daughters, Martha, born in 2001, and Lyss, born in 2004.

The actress has spoken about balancing family life with her career and lives in the Greater Manchester area with her family.

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