Julie Hesmondhalgh facts: Age, husband, kids and career explained

15 October 2026, 19:49 | Updated: 15 October 2026, 19:50

Julie Hesmondhalgh is an award-winning actress best known for her long-running role in Coronation Street.
Julie Hesmondhalgh is an award-winning actress best known for her long-running role in Coronation Street. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

From Coronation Street to The Celebrity Traitors, here's everything to know about Julie Hesmondhalgh including her family life and where she's from.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Julie Hesmondhalgh is an award-winning actress best known for her long-running role in Coronation Street as Hayley Cropper.

The actress has enjoyed a successful career on stage and TV screens, and is now taking on a new challenge as a contestant on The Celebrity Traitors.

Here's everything you need to know about Julie Hesmondhalgh including her age, what TV shows she's been on and her life with her husband and children.

Julie remained on the show for 16 years before leaving in 2014, when Hayley died following a storyline about pancreatic cancer.
Julie Hesmondhalgh appeared on Coronation Street for 16 years before leaving in 2014. Picture: Getty

Who is Julie Hesmondhalgh and how old is she?

Age: 56

From: Accrington, Lancashire

Instagram: @juliehesmondhalgh

Julie was born on February 25, 1970, in Accrington, Lancashire, and grew up in the nearby village of Church.

Her parents are John and Maureen Forrester, and she developed an interest in acting through local amateur theatre.

She attended Moorhead High School, where she became head girl, before studying A-level Theatre Studies at Accrington and Rossendale College.

Although she originally considered becoming a social worker, Julie eventually pursued acting and won a place at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA), where she trained from 1988 to 1991.

Julie became a household name after joining Coronation Street in 1998 as Hayley Cropper.
Julie Hesmondhalgh became a household name after joining Coronation Street in 1998 as Hayley Cropper. Picture: Getty

What TV shows has Julie Hesmondhalgh been on?

Julie became a household name after joining Coronation Street in 1998 as Hayley Cropper.

Julie remained on the show for 16 years before leaving in 2014, when Hayley died following a storyline about pancreatic cancer.

Her character was groundbreaking as one of the first transgender characters in a British soap opera, and her relationship with Roy Cropper, played by David Neilson, became a central storyline.

Julie's performance earned her several awards and made her one of the soap's most memorable actors.

Since leaving the ITV soap in 2014, she has appeared in acclaimed dramas including Broadchurch, Happy Valley and Mr Bates vs The Post Office.

In 2026, she won an Olivier Award for her performance in the stage play Punch and joined the line-up for the second series of The Celebrity Traitors.

Coronation Street - Hayley Tells Roy That She's Transgendered

Who is Julie Hesmondhalgh's husband?

Julie is married to Ian Kershaw, an award-winning television and theatre writer. The couple met while working on Coronation Street in 1998, when Ian was still acting, and married in 2003.

Ian later moved into writing and has worked on programmes including Shameless, EastEnders and Coronation Street. He also wrote the one-woman play The Greatest Play in the History of the World for Julie to perform.

Does Julie Hesmondhalgh have children?

Julie and Ian have two daughters, Martha, born in 2001, and Lyss, born in 2004.

The actress has spoken about balancing family life with her career and lives in the Greater Manchester area with her family.

READ MORE:

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Romesh Ranganathan wearing a suit on the red carpet at the BAFTAs 2026

Romesh Ranganathan's inspiring take on his eye condition

Britain's Got Talent is preparing to celebrate a major milestone, with the ITV talent show returning for its 20th anniversary series in 2027.

Britain's Got Talent reveal surprising changes for new series

TV & Movies

Kaley Cuoco has welcomed her second child with fiancé Tom Pelphrey

Kaley Cuoco gives birth to second baby and proudly reveals unique name

The great British Bake Off star Nikki left the tent after hearing her mum had fallen ill

The Great British Bake Off star Nikki releases statement over sudden exit

TV & Movies

The green Versace dress Jennifer Lopez wore to the 2000 Grammy Awards (pictured) changed the history of the internet forever.

How Jennifer Lopez's famous green dress changed the internet forever

Princess Eugenie has offered royal fans a rare glimpse of life at home with her growing family

Princess Eugenie shares rare family moment as she celebrates relationship milestone

Love Island All Stars contestant has confirmed her first pregnancy with footballer boyfriend

Love Island All Stars favourite confirms first pregnancy

Love Island

RJ Mitte sadly passed away in October, his representative confirmed

Breaking Bad cast "heartbroken" as they lead heartfelt tributes for RJ Mitte

The Great British Bake Off is back on our TV screens from 22nd September

When is the Great British Bake Off on? Start time and episode schedule revealed

TV & Movies

The Great British Bake Off has welcomed 12 amazing new contestants into the famous white tent

Meet the 12 Great British Bake Off 2026 contestants

TV & Movies

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Heart Dance Beats For Your Feet

Trending on Heart

Rob Beckett and Romesh Raganathan are back for another series of their popular TV show together

Rob Beckett and Romesh Ranganathan confirm they're 'back' with new TV series

TV & Movies

Nobody Wants This season 3 is dropping on Netflix this month

Nobody Wants This Season 3 release date is this month

TV & Movies

British Gas has encouraged people of the UK to get ready for the upcoming winter

Why British Gas is issuing an autumn snow warning

Weather

Hitster

HITSTER: The Heart Edition – Buy now and bring the best of Heart's music to game night!

Liberty X are reuniting 25 years after they first got together

Who are the members of Liberty X? Here's everything you need to know

Music

Alison Hammond may be happily settled with boyfriend David Putman, but there is one traditional romantic gesture the television presenter has no interest in.

Alison Hammond reveals surprising response to the idea of marriage

The Celebrity Traitors series two cast has been unveiled.

The Celebrity Traitors 2026 star-studded cast - meet the full line-up

The Traitors

Hear'Say/ Liberty X - Popstars: The Originals tour dates, tickets and venue revealed

Hear'Say and Liberty X - Popstars: The Originals tour dates, tickets and venues revealed

Music

Hear'Say are getting back together for a reunion tour in 2027

Who were members of Hear'Say? From the original line up to now

Music

The Great British Bake Off has taken a very different approach this series, but its latest experiment has left viewers sharply divided.

The Great British Bake Off theme twist labelled "carnage" but "brilliant"

TV & Movies

The Celebrity Traitors has a confirmed final date

The Celebrity Traitors final date confirmed - and it will break records

TV & Movies

Jerry Hall rose to fame as one of the most recognisable models of the 1970s, later making headlines for her high-profile relationships and family life.

Jerry Hall facts: Age, modelling career, husband, children and more revealed

Miranda Hart is an actress, comedian and author best known for her hit BBC sitcom Miranda and her role in Call the Midwife.

Miranda Hart facts: Actor's age, height, husband, TV shows and health condition

Hannah Fry is famous for making maths and science more fun and relatable

Who is Hannah Fry? Age, height, career, husband and children revealed

The Celebrity Traitors cast struggled to relax away from the game as tensions rose behind-the-scenes

The Celebrity Traitors 'forget it's a game' as behind-the-scenes tension bubble

TV & Movies

The creator of The Celebrity Traitors has his sights set on a Hollywood heavyweight for a future series

Celebrity Traitors looks to sign huge star for 2027 series

TV & Movies