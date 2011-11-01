Justin Bieber's 2 billion YouTube views

Justin Bieber has become the first person to achieve more than 2 billion views on YouTube.

The 'Baby' singer reached the landmark over the weekend shortly after the launch of the video for his new Christmas single 'Mistletoe'.

The 17-year-old has dominated YouTube since his career launched via the video-sharing website in 2009.

The video for his single 'Baby' is Justin's most popular, with over 650 million views.

Lady Gaga is the second most-popular artist on YouTube, with 1.88 billion views for her videos, while Rihanna is third with 1.7 billion views.

The top-5 music stars are completed by Eminem at number four with 1.51 billion views and Shakira at number five with 1.21 billion views.