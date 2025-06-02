Justin Bieber facts: Singer's age, wife, height, songs and career explained

2 June 2025, 17:14

Whether you're a lifelong Belieber or just curious about the pop phenomenon, here are the most searched-for facts about Justin Bieber.
Whether you're a lifelong Belieber or just curious about the pop phenomenon, here are the most searched-for facts about Justin Bieber.

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

From busking on Canadian sidewalks to breaking global streaming records, here are the essential facts that define Justin Bieber’s journey from teen heartthrob to pop icon.

Few artists have experienced a rise to fame quite like Justin Bieber.

From the moment a grainy YouTube video of him busking outside a theatre in Ontario went viral, the world has watched him grow – both musically and personally.

With chart-topping hits, Grammy wins, and a fanbase that spans generations, Bieber has become one of the most influential artists of his time.

Whether you're a lifelong Belieber or just curious about the pop phenomenon, here are the most searched-for facts about Justin Bieber.

  1. How old is Justin Bieber and where is he from?

    Justin Bieber was born on March 1, 1994, in London, Ontario, Canada, and was raised in Stratford, Ontario. He celebrated his 31st birthday in 2025.

    He was an only child and was primarily brought up by his mother, Pattie Mallette.

    He was an only child and was primarily brought up by his mother, Pattie Mallette. Justin Bieber's father, Jeremy Bieber, was involved in his life but did not raise him full-time.
    He was an only child and was primarily brought up by his mother, Pattie Mallette. Justin Bieber's father, Jeremy Bieber, was involved in his life but did not raise him full-time. Picture: Getty

    Justin Bieber's father, Jeremy Bieber, was involved in his life but did not raise him full-time.

  2. How did Justin Bieber become famous?

    In 2007, at the age of 12, Bieber's mother uploaded videos of him busking on YouTube to share with family and friends.

    These videos caught the attention of talent manager Scooter Braun, who reached out and eventually introduced Bieber to Usher.

    This led to a recording contract and the launch of his music career.

    Justin Bieber: Busking

  3. How tall is Justin Bieber?

    Justin Bieber is approximately 5 feet 9 inches (175 cm) tall.

  4. What is Justin Bieber's relationship histroy?

    Justin Bieber's relationship history has been widely covered in the media, with his most notable romance being with fellow pop star Selena Gomez.

    The two began dating in 2010 and quickly became one of Hollywood’s most talked-about young couples.

    Justin Bieber's relationship history has been widely covered in the media, with his most notable romance being with fellow pop star Selena Gomez.
    Justin Bieber's relationship history has been widely covered in the media, with his most notable romance being with fellow pop star Selena Gomez. Picture: Getty

    Their on-again, off-again relationship lasted several years, with public breakups and reconciliations drawing intense attention from fans and tabloids alike. Despite their strong connection, the pair ultimately parted ways for good in 2018, though both have spoken openly about how the relationship shaped their personal growth.

    In 2018, Bieber rekindled a relationship with model Hailey Baldwin (now Hailey Bieber), whom he had dated briefly in the past.

    In 2018, Bieber rekindled a relationship with model Hailey Baldwin (now Hailey Bieber), whom he had dated briefly in the past.
    In 2018, Bieber rekindled a relationship with model Hailey Baldwin (now Hailey Bieber), whom he had dated briefly in the past. Picture: Getty

    The couple got engaged in July of that year and married in a New York City courthouse just a few months later in September. A more formal wedding celebration followed in 2019.

  5. Does Justin Bieber have children?

    Yes, Justin and his wife Hailey Bieber welcomed their first child, a son named Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024.

    The couple announced Hailey's pregnancy in May 2024 with a series of intimate photos from their vow renewal ceremony in Hawaii, delighting fans around the world.

    Since the birth of their son Jack, Justin has spoken about how fatherhood has brought a new sense of purpose and peace to his life, calling his son "a blessing" and expressing excitement about this next chapter.

  6. What are some of Justin Bieber’s career achievements?

    Justin Bieber became the first solo artist in history to chart three songs simultaneously in the top five of the Billboard Hot 100.

    This milestone highlighted his widespread popularity and dominance on the music charts during the peak of his early career, as hits like 'Sorry,' 'Love Yourself,' and 'What Do You Mean?' resonated with millions of fans worldwide.

    Justin Bieber became the first solo artist in history to chart three songs simultaneously in the top five of the Billboard Hot 100.
    Justin Bieber became the first solo artist in history to chart three songs simultaneously in the top five of the Billboard Hot 100. Picture: Getty

    One of Bieber’s most iconic tracks, 'Baby,' featuring Ludacris, was once the most viewed video on YouTube.

    Released in 2010, the song quickly became a pop culture phenomenon, propelling Bieber to international stardom and establishing his status as a digital-era music superstar.

    Over the years, Bieber has also achieved numerous Guinness World Records. Among them is the record for the most streamed track on Spotify in one week — a testament to his enduring appeal in the streaming age.

  7. What are Justin Biber's most famous songs?

    Justin Bieber's debut single 'One Time' introduced the world to his talent, but it was 'Baby,' featuring Ludacris, that truly launched him into superstardom.

    Justin Bieber - Baby ft. Ludacris

    The track became a viral sensation, at one point the most-viewed video on YouTube. As his career progressed, Bieber continued to dominate charts with hits like 'Boyfriend,' 'Beauty and a Beat,' and 'Love Yourself.'

    Justin Bieber - What Do You Mean?

    Bieber’s 2015 album Purpose marked a turning point in his musical style and critical reception, producing smash hits like 'Sorry,' 'What Do You Mean?,' and 'Where Are You Now' with Skrillex and Diplo — all of which reflected a more electronic and R&B-influenced sound.

    Justin Bieber - Peaches ft. Daniel Caesar, Giveon

    More recently, songs like 'Peaches,' 'Intentions,' and the Ed Sheeran collaboration 'I Don’t Care' have reaffirmed his staying power in the industry.

