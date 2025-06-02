Justin Bieber facts: Singer's age, wife, height, songs and career explained

Whether you're a lifelong Belieber or just curious about the pop phenomenon, here are the most searched-for facts about Justin Bieber. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Ramazzotti

From busking on Canadian sidewalks to breaking global streaming records, here are the essential facts that define Justin Bieber’s journey from teen heartthrob to pop icon.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Few artists have experienced a rise to fame quite like Justin Bieber.

From the moment a grainy YouTube video of him busking outside a theatre in Ontario went viral, the world has watched him grow – both musically and personally.

With chart-topping hits, Grammy wins, and a fanbase that spans generations, Bieber has become one of the most influential artists of his time.

Whether you're a lifelong Belieber or just curious about the pop phenomenon, here are the most searched-for facts about Justin Bieber.