Justin Bieber serenades wife Hailey and son Jack in emotional Coachella moment

Justin Bieber made a major return to the spotlight as he headlined the Coachella on Saturday (April 11). Picture: Instagram/Coachella

By Giorgina Hamilton

The singer surprised fans by changing lyrics mid-performance as he paid tribute to his wife and young son during his headline set.

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Justin Bieber made a major return to the spotlight as he headlined the Coachella on Saturday (April 11).

Taking to the stage on Saturday night, the 32-year-old performed a mix of his biggest early hits including 'Baby', alongside newer material from his back-to-back albums Swag and Swag II.

The performance, streamed live to fans around the world, quickly sparked conversation online, with clips circulating widely across social media.

Justin Bieber made headlines for reportedly securing the highest payday in Coachella’s history (pictured performing on April 11). Picture: Getty

This year’s festival has even been dubbed “Bieberchella” by fans (pictured, Justin perforning at Coachella on April 11). Picture: Getty

This year’s festival has even been dubbed “Bieberchella” by fans, reflecting the scale of his comeback, particularly significant given that Bieber cancelled his Justice world tour in 2022 due to health issues.

Since then, Justin has steadily rebuilt momentum, with his surprise seventh studio album Swag, released on July 11 last year, was met with strong critical response, followed closely by the deluxe edition Swag II on September 5.

One of the most talked-about moments of the night came when he was performing the stripped-back acoustic track Everything Hallelujah.

Justin shifted the lyrics in the second chorus, prompting one of the loudest reactions of the night as he sang: 'Hailey, babe, hallelujah / baby Jack, hallelujah'.

Watch Justin Biber's tribute to wife Hailey:

The tribute was directed at his wife, who was watching from the audience. The couple, married for nearly eight years, welcomed their son Jack Blues Bieber, now 20 months old, in August 2024.

As cameras cut to Hailey, she appeared visibly moved, smiling and blowing a kiss back toward the stage.

Earlier in the day, Justin's wife had shown her support on Instagram, posting images of herself in a swimsuit and a baby T-shirt reading “Future Mrs. Bieber,” as well as a close-up of blue basketball shorts printed with “Bieber” in yellow.

The couple, married for nearly eight years, welcomed their son Jack Blues Bieber, now 20 months old, in August 2024. Picture: Getty

Justin Bieber made headlines for reportedly securing the highest payday in Coachella’s history, with his deal to perform believed to exceed $10 million, overtaking previous top earners such as Beyoncé.

Notably, he is said to have negotiated directly with festival promoter Goldenvoice, an unusual move for an artist of his scale.

A source told Rolling Stone last September: 'It's a groundbreaking move for a headliner, and it's something he built entirely on his own.'

They added: 'Between headlining Coachella and the success of Swag, it's clear this is the start of an exciting new era for Justin — one where he's fully in the driver's seat.'

Justin Bieber gives glimpse inside marriage to Hailey

While Coachella does not publicly disclose artist fees, industry speculation — including reports cited by the Trapital Podcast — suggests that performers such as Bad Bunny and Ariana Grande have previously earned between $5 million and $8 million.

Insiders claim Bieber’s fee exceeds $5 million per weekend, and, crucially, that he is not sharing a percentage with an agent, making the deal even more lucrative.