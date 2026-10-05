Justin Bieber shares rare pictures of son Jack during a sweet father and son moment

Justin Bieber has given fans a rare glimpse into family life with his young son Jack. Picture: Getty

By Giorgina Hamilton

Hailey Bieber's husband offered fans a glimpse into family life with their two-year-old son during a recent trip to the zoo.

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Justin Bieber has given fans a rare glimpse into family life with his young son Jack, sharing a series of sweet photographs from a recent family day out.

The pop star, 32, posted the intimate snaps on Instagram on Sunday, offering his 286 million followers a look at his life away from the stage with wife Hailey Bieber and their two-year-old son.

With Jack now two, the new images show Justin embracing a very different role from the global pop star fans have followed for years, as he settles into life as a father.

Justin Bieber and wife Hailey welcomed their son together two years ago. Picture: Instagram/Justin Bieber

Among the photographs was a particularly touching moment between father and son, with Justin feeding a baby kangaroo from the palm of his hand while holding Jack's hand with his other.

The singer appeared in typically relaxed style for the outing, wearing a camouflage bucket hat and sporty sunglasses.

Jack, meanwhile, was dressed casually in green shorts and a white vest as he accompanied his parents on their trip to the zoo.

Hailey, 29, also featured in the collection of family photographs, including one image showing the couple feeding a giraffe.

Justin Bieber rarely gives fans such an intimate look at his role of dad to his son Jack. Picture: Instagram/Justin Bieber

The snapshots offered fans an unusually personal look at the couple's life since becoming parents.

Justin and Hailey welcomed their only child, Jack Blues, and celebrated his second birthday on August 22.

The couple have been married since September 2018, when they tied the knot at a courthouse in New York City and family life has come alongside a busy period professionally for both stars.

Justin has continued working on his fashion venture SKYLRK, with the couple recently collaborating on a co-designed collection under the singer's clothing brand.

He has also been teasing another part of the business, with Justin giving fans a glimpse of plans for a technology arm of the label.

The model and entrepreneur has meanwhile continued to build her beauty business through Rhode, the skincare company she founded.

Hailey Bieber also featured in the collection of family photographs, including one image showing the couple feeding a giraffe. Picture: Instagram/Justin Bieber

The couple have been married since September 2018, when they tied the knot at a courthouse in New York City. Picture: Getty

More recently, the couple offered an even more intimate look at their relationship when they appeared together on the cover of WYouth magazine.

The shoot portrayed the pair as a loved-up couple, with photographs taken in their bedroom showing them kissing and relaxing together.

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