Justin Bieber travels by bus

Teen singer hops on double decker bus in London

First it was Rihanna who travelled by tube to her own gig at the 02 Arena and filmed the proceedings, now Justin Bieber too has made the most of London's transport system.

The teen sensation took a bus from Kensington to attend an interview to promote his new Christmas album, "Under The Mistletoe".

Unlike Rihanna, Bieber's bus had been hired specifically for him and the Canadian did not rub shoulders with other commuters, although he did stop to sign autographs before boarding the double-decker.