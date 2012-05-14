Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's very public kiss

The couple are photographed kissing passionately during a basketball game

Justin Timberlake was pictured sharing an intimate moment with his fiancée and Hollywood star Jessica Biel during the LA Lakers match against the Denver Nuggets Saturday night (12th May).

The 'Cry Me A River' singer wore a denim shirt and a checkered flat cap as he kissed the actress in front of the thousands in attendance.

Jessica was seen showing off her engagement ring as she wore a casual cream cardigan and white shirt as she sat beside the former N*Sync star.

Other celebrities in attendance to the NBA match including Kanye West and his new girlfriend Kim Kardashian who were equally as affectionate during the match.

Check out Jessica and Justin below!



