Justin Timberlake lined up for 'Baywatch' film

Justin Timberlake is being lined up to star in a silver screen adaptation of the TV show Baywatch.

Producers at Paramount are said to see the 'Social Network' star taking on the lead role in the movie - as a disgraced Olympic swimmer who finds himself on the Baywatch team of lifeguards.



The original TV drama series, set in Los Angeles, made stars of its cast, from David Hasselhoff, Pamela Anderson, and Carmen Electra.



The writers has reportedly stated the script will make room for David and Pamela should the pair wish to star in the film.

Watch the iconic intro to the 1990s TV show below: