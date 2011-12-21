Justin Timberlake engaged?

The couple have been dating on and off for some years, but reunited a few months ago amid reports Justin felt ready to settle down.

They recently enjoyed a festive break at a ski resort in Wyoming called The Amangani.



It’s been claimed Justin used the opportunity to propose to Jessica, with a local gallery breaking the news on its Twitter and Facebook pages.



'Word on the street is that Justin Timberlake proposed to Jessica Biel at the Amangani last night'



At the moment there is no further information available and neither of the stars’ representatives have commented on the report.



Justin and Jessica split in March after dating for around four years. They spent several months apart before reuniting towards the end of the summer.