Justin Timberlake chose engagement ring, says Jessica Biel

The 'Rock Your Body' singer personally picked up the sparkler for his fiancée. Take a look at the ring here!

Jessica Biel says Timberlake picked out her engagement ring by himself and credits Justin for being "fearless" in his choice.

The 'Valentine's Day' actress says she had no hand in picking out her square-cut diamond ring before Justin popped the question back in December 2011, and admits it's "hilarious" that he has better taste than she does.

"I had no say whatsoever in the engagement ring," Jessica says in the latest issue of InStyle magazine. "i don't micromanage.

"He is fearless in his choices and has a real eye for design," the actress explained. "And I'll be honest, he has better taste than I do! It's hilarious!"

Jessica went on to say that she and Justin ensure they make time to see each other despite their hectic work schedules.

"Justin and I have a rule that we don't let a certain amount of time go by without seeing each other, but it doesn't always work," she added. "Sometimes you are both working and it just happens. But from here on out, I want to participate in making smart choices for the relationship" concluded the star.

Check out Jessica's engagement ring below