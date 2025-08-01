Justin Timberlake reveals he's battling Lyme disease in heartbreaking health update

1 August 2025, 10:19

The pop star, 44, said he was "shocked" to discover he had Lyme disease.
The pop star, 44, said he was "shocked" to discover he had Lyme disease. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

Pop star Justin Timberlake has opened up about his 'relentlessly debilitating' experience with Lyme disease, which causes him 'massive amounts' of pain.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Justin Timberlake has revealed he has been diagnosed with Lyme disease in a heartbreaking health update on social media.

The pop star and actor, 44, admitted he was "shocked" to discover he had contracted the tick-borne infection, but said it made sense considering the "relentlessly debilitating" symptoms he was suffering.

Opening up about his gruelling health battle to fans, the former NSYNC frontman took to Instagram to shed light on the mental and physical struggles he was facing.

The SexyBack singer spoke about the exhausting impact the bacteria was having on his body in the lengthy statement online, which also addressed his recently-wrapped Everything I Thought It Was World Tour.

Justin wrote: "Well, as these two incredible years come to an end and I look forward to the future, I wanted to write something from the heart. It’s not an easy task to try to contextualize the whirlwind of touring –– but, I will try…

"This has been the most fun, emotional, gratifying, physically demanding, and, at times, grueling experience. I have been doing this for 30+ years (which feels crazy to say) –– and have given all that I have to this. I could not have done it without my family, friends, The TN Kids, and all of YOUR support.

"As many of you know, I’m a pretty private person. But as I’m reflecting on the tour and festival tour – I want to tell you a little bit about what’s going on with me.

"Among other things, I’ve been battling some health issues, and was diagnosed with Lyme disease -— which I don’t say so you feel bad for me –– but to shed some light on what I’ve been up against behind the scenes."

The singer shared his Lyme disease diagnosis on social media.
The singer shared his Lyme disease diagnosis on social media. Picture: Instagram

He continued: "If you’ve experienced this disease or know someone who has — then you’re aware: living with this can be relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically.

"When I first got the diagnosis I was shocked for sure. But, at least I could understand why I would be onstage and in a massive amount of nerve pain or, just feeling crazy fatigue or sickness.

"I was faced with a personal decision. Stop touring? Or, keep going and figure it out. I decided the joy that performing brings me far outweighs the fleeting stress my body was feeling. I’m so glad I kept going.

"Not only did I prove my mental tenacity to myself but, I now have so many special moments with all of you that I will never forget.

"I was reluctant to talk about this because I was always raised to keep something like this to yourself. But I am trying to be more transparent about my struggles so that they aren’t misinterpreted.

"Sharing all of this with the hope that we can all find a way to be more connected. I’d like to do my part to help others experiencing this disease too."

Justin Timberlake's performance was criticised during his latest tour.
Justin Timberlake's performance was criticised during his latest tour. Picture: Alamy

Before revealing his Lyme disease diagnosis to the world, Justin faced a wave of criticism for his performance during his latest world tour.

Many fans slammed his efforts, saying he wasn't putting 100% into his shows and were left underwhelmed when he let the audience take over singing many of his songs.

One critic ranted online: "Imagine paying $600 to watch the crowd at a Justin Timberlake concert sing his songs."

He also cancelled and rearranged a string of gigs last-minute after being struck down with bronchitis and laryngitis, which Justin confessed had 'gotten the best of him'.

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Linsday Lohan is having so much fun with fashion on her Freakier Friday press tour.

Lindsay Lohan recreates iconic Freaky Friday outfit with lookalike dress

Meg and Yas speak about Dejon

Love Island first look sees fiery Meg confront Yas about her connection with Dejon

Love Island

Love Island snub as bombshell 'is not asked back' for series twist

Love Island snub as bombshell 'is not asked back' for series twist

Love Island

An original couple has left Love Island

Love Island original couple dumped just days before final after surprise vote

Love Island

Dejon's family have spoken out

Love Island star Dejon's brother takes aim at Meg's sister in shocking video

Love Island

The dumped Love Island couple appears to have been revealed

Love Island spoiler as dumped couple is accidentally revealed

Love Island

Jeremy Clarkson is 'absolutely devastated'

Jeremy Clarkson 'absolutely devastated' as he shares shocking news from Diddly Squat Farm

TV & Movies

A Hollywood A-lister has shaved off his beard

Hollywood star looks unrecognisable after shaving beard in dramatic new look

Love Island star accused of 'breaking show rule' as fans fume

Love Island star accused of 'breaking show rule' as fans fume

Love Island

One couple has left the Love Island villa

Love Island first look teases which couple is dumped after public vote

Love Island

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Fans believe they know who has been dumped from the Love Island villa

Love Island fans 'work out' who has been dumped after shock public vote

Love Island

Who is still together and who has split?

Love Island 2025 couples: Who is still together and who has split?

Love Island

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have sparked dating rumours

Are Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau dating? Relationship rumours explained

One couple has left the Love Island villa

Two Love Island stars dumped from the villa after shock vote

Love Island

An argument erupts between Shakira and Meg

Love Island first look sees an explosive row break out between Shakira and Meg

Love Island

Ozzy Osbourne's family attended his funeral procession

Ozzy Osbourne funeral pictures as family, celebrity friends and fans pay tribute

All Love Island dumped stars to return to villa in shock twist

All Love Island dumped stars to return to villa in shock twist

Love Island

Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty shocked fans with their intention to divorce

Why did Cat Deeley and Patrick Kielty split? Real reason for break-up revealed

Myleene said she caught her ex-husband 'cheating' in the family home.

Myleene Klass 'caught ex-husband cheating' with a famous celebrity at her birthday party

Love Island stars Emily and Ciaran are said to be dating

Love Island's Emily 'dating' 2024 winner Ciaran after villa dumping

Ozzy Osbourne has been laid to rest in the grounds of his Buckinghamshire home.

Where is Ozzy Osbourne buried? Black Sabbath rocker's final resting place revealed

Toni has been reaping the benefits of treating her natural lashes with a highly-popular serum

Love Island's Toni reveals £30 secret behind natural long lashes

Love Island

Ozzy Osbourne will be laid to rest on Wednesday 30th July.

Ozzy Osbourne's funeral plans revealed: Date, time and details of livestream

Love Island first look sees drama amongst the girls

Love Island first look sees fiery drama as the girls clash during challenge

Love Island

The Lioness Parade occurred on Tuesday July 29

Lioness Parade sees thousands of fans flock to London to celebrate Euros win

Liam Payne’s final moments in the spotlight have been released in a heartfelt video from Netflix’s talent competition series, Building the Band.

Liam Payne's last TV appearance revealed: Emotional star sings One Direction hit