Justin Timberlake reveals he's battling Lyme disease in heartbreaking health update

The pop star, 44, said he was "shocked" to discover he had Lyme disease. Picture: Alamy/Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

Pop star Justin Timberlake has opened up about his 'relentlessly debilitating' experience with Lyme disease, which causes him 'massive amounts' of pain.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Justin Timberlake has revealed he has been diagnosed with Lyme disease in a heartbreaking health update on social media.

The pop star and actor, 44, admitted he was "shocked" to discover he had contracted the tick-borne infection, but said it made sense considering the "relentlessly debilitating" symptoms he was suffering.

Opening up about his gruelling health battle to fans, the former NSYNC frontman took to Instagram to shed light on the mental and physical struggles he was facing.

The SexyBack singer spoke about the exhausting impact the bacteria was having on his body in the lengthy statement online, which also addressed his recently-wrapped Everything I Thought It Was World Tour.

Justin wrote: "Well, as these two incredible years come to an end and I look forward to the future, I wanted to write something from the heart. It’s not an easy task to try to contextualize the whirlwind of touring –– but, I will try…

"This has been the most fun, emotional, gratifying, physically demanding, and, at times, grueling experience. I have been doing this for 30+ years (which feels crazy to say) –– and have given all that I have to this. I could not have done it without my family, friends, The TN Kids, and all of YOUR support.

"As many of you know, I’m a pretty private person. But as I’m reflecting on the tour and festival tour – I want to tell you a little bit about what’s going on with me.

"Among other things, I’ve been battling some health issues, and was diagnosed with Lyme disease -— which I don’t say so you feel bad for me –– but to shed some light on what I’ve been up against behind the scenes."

The singer shared his Lyme disease diagnosis on social media. Picture: Instagram

He continued: "If you’ve experienced this disease or know someone who has — then you’re aware: living with this can be relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically.

"When I first got the diagnosis I was shocked for sure. But, at least I could understand why I would be onstage and in a massive amount of nerve pain or, just feeling crazy fatigue or sickness.

"I was faced with a personal decision. Stop touring? Or, keep going and figure it out. I decided the joy that performing brings me far outweighs the fleeting stress my body was feeling. I’m so glad I kept going.

"Not only did I prove my mental tenacity to myself but, I now have so many special moments with all of you that I will never forget.

"I was reluctant to talk about this because I was always raised to keep something like this to yourself. But I am trying to be more transparent about my struggles so that they aren’t misinterpreted.

"Sharing all of this with the hope that we can all find a way to be more connected. I’d like to do my part to help others experiencing this disease too."

Justin Timberlake's performance was criticised during his latest tour. Picture: Alamy

Before revealing his Lyme disease diagnosis to the world, Justin faced a wave of criticism for his performance during his latest world tour.

Many fans slammed his efforts, saying he wasn't putting 100% into his shows and were left underwhelmed when he let the audience take over singing many of his songs.

One critic ranted online: "Imagine paying $600 to watch the crowd at a Justin Timberlake concert sing his songs."

He also cancelled and rearranged a string of gigs last-minute after being struck down with bronchitis and laryngitis, which Justin confessed had 'gotten the best of him'.