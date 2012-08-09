Justin Timberlake not releasing new album

Justin Timberlake is not working on a new album, according to the singer's representative.

The 'Sexy Back' star was reported to have made a return to the studio and working on some 'crazy' new tunes by his producer Jim Beanz. However, these reports have since been quashed.

He is currently working with Timbalandon tracks for the star's latest album 'Shock Value 3' and "that's it", said the spokesperson.

Justin's last album came in 2006 with 'Future Sex/Love Sounds' which produced such hits as 'What Goes Around', Sexy Back' and 'My Love'.

He was also rumoured to have been making a return to music last month after reports emerged that he was to act as the composer for fiancé Jessica Biel's upcoming film The Devil And The Deep Blue Sea.