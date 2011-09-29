Justin Timberlake's 'planet' award

Justin Timberlake is getting a special prize for his work to save the planet.

The Environmental Media Association is giving the singer and actor its 'Futures Award'.



The group was impressed with his attempts to reduce his carbon footprint during tours and his eco-friendly golf course outside Memphis.

EMA President Debbie Levin called Timberlake "a great example of how you can lend your voice for positive change."



Others who have received the award include Edward Norton, Rosario Dawson and Maroon 5.