Justin Timberlake puts his New York home up for sale

As he prepares for marriage with Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake has put his New York pad up for sale for £4.78 million.

The plush downtown Manhattan penthouse is roomy with three bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms.



Justin will be looking for property for him to live in with his wife-to-be, Total Recall star Jessica Biel.



Justin, 31, and Jessica, 30, got engaged in the ski resort of Jackson Hole, Wyoming, US, last Christmas.