Justin Timberlake serenaded Jessica Biel on their wedding day

Justin Timberlake has revealed that he serenaded the bride on their big day with a specially penned romantic ballad.

The Hollywood couple tied the knot in a $6.5 million ceremony in Puglia, Italy, and Justin surprised the bride with a song.



'I figured if there was something I was going to be able to offer, it would be to sing her down the aisle,' said Justin to Hello! Magazine.



'Grown men were weeping,' he continued. 'Hopefully it's because I didn't sound bad.'



Justin, who wore a Tom Ford tuxedo, said seeing Jessica in her pink Giambattista Valli wedding gown was the 'most beautiful thing I have ever seen.'



Aww!