Justin Timberlake turns homeware designer

The star is launching his own line

He is best known for singing and acting, but Justin Timberlake will soon be known as an interior designer too.

The star is launching a homeware line for American brand HomeMint with Estee Stanley, the woman who decorated JT's homes.

The collection will be available in the US from next month.

'This was really a collaboration with Estee. I don’t think I would do it if we weren’t in it together' said Timberlake in an interview with Elle Decor 'We’ve known each other for a long time and have worked together on my homes.'

But fear not, Justin is not giving up showbiz.

The star, who is engaged to actress Jessical Biel, is currently filming 'Trouble With The Curve', co-starring Clint Eastwood and Amy Adams.

