Justin Timberlake's wedding N'Sync dance routine

JT is said to be preparing a routine for his upcoming wedding to Jessica Biel

Timberlake and Biel's long anticipated wedding is rumoured to be taking place next week in a small Italian town just outside of Naples, and the former 'N Sync star is said to be a planning a special dance routine for his future wife.

The 'SexyBack' singer and actress Jessica became engaged in December last year but never confirmed when they intended to tie the knot.

Reports are now claiming that Justin and Jessica will marry in a private ceremony in Southern Italy sometime next week, with celebrations expected to start on Tuesday according to US weekly.

Justin is said to be planning to perform a comedic dance routine of his old 'N Sync hit 'It's Gonna Be Me' as a special gift for Jessica.

"Justin has been working on this for months," a source revealed to The Sun this week. "Jessica used to love the track growing up and he wants it as a special treat.

"It will be very much tongue-in-cheek," they explained,. 'There will be loads of exaggerated boy band moves and poses!"

Check out N'Sync's It's Gonna Be Me below!