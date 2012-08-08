Justin Timberlake working on new album

Justin Timberlake has reportedly begun working on the follow-up to 2006's FutureSex/LoveSounds.

The former N*Sync singer, who took a break from music to focus on acting and recently announced his engagement to actress Jessica Biel, has hooked up once again with producer Timbaland.



US producer Jim Beanz, who is set to join the pair in the studio later this year, said Justin already had a raft of new songs for the new album.



'It's still in the early stages, but they have a lot of tracks,' Beanz explained. 'While I've been over here in the UK they've been working, so by the time I get back they'll have a whole load of ideas and I'm going to have to catch up!'



Beanz also played down fears that Justin could feel pressure to follow-up his 2006 album, FutureSex/LoveSounds.



'There are certain artists who live in the moment and the reason why FutureSex/LoveSounds was so amazing is because he didn't try to top Justified,' the producer told Digital Spy.



'There are certain artists who can get inside with great charisma and energy and make great music every time,' continued Beanz. 'So it's not really about topping the last record, it's more about topping music that comes on the radio.'



Each of Justin Timberlake's albums to date sold in excess of 7 million copies, making him one of the most successful singers on the planet.

Watch the music video for Justin Timerlake's Cry Me a River Below: