Justin Timberlake's stag do

Justin Timberlake said farewell to the single life as he took friends for an international stag do!

31-year-old Justin, who is set to marry actress Jessica Biel, celebrated his impending wedding by partying in Las Vegas with around 25 friends.



The group then reportedly proceeded to head to Mexico to play golf. Sources told People that singer and actor Timberlake was 'all smiles'.



Justin and Jessica have been dating on and off since 2007, and the couple reportedly got engaged late last year.



Given Justin's stag celebrations, it seems the Hollywood couple will tie the knot sooner rather than later!