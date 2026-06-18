Kaleb Cooper breaks silence on 'best mate' Jeremy Clarkson's shock cancer diagnosis

18 June 2026, 13:36

Jeremy Clarkson's close friend and Clarkson's Farm co-star Kaleb Cooper has shared a reassuring update after the television presenter revealed he is undergoing treatment for aggressive prostate cancer.
Jeremy Clarkson's close friend and Clarkson's Farm co-star Kaleb Cooper has shared a reassuring update after the television presenter revealed he is undergoing treatment for aggressive prostate cancer. Picture: Getty/Amazon

By Giorgina Hamilton

Clarkson's Farm star says he's been "right by his side" after presenter revealed he is battling aggressive prostate cancer.

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Jeremy Clarkson's close friend and Clarkson's Farm co-star Kaleb Cooper has shared a reassuring update after the television presenter revealed he is undergoing treatment for aggressive prostate cancer.

Former Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson, 66, disclosed his diagnosis during the latest season of Prime Video's Clarkson's Farm, telling viewers he had been diagnosed with an "aggressive" form of the disease before undergoing surgery.

Speaking exclusively to the Daily Mail, Kaleb Cooper, 27, said he has supported Jeremy throughout his health issues and praised his resilience.

Speaking exclusively to the Daily Mail, Kaleb Cooper, 27, said he has supported Jeremy throughout his health issues.
Speaking exclusively to the Daily Mail, Kaleb Cooper, 27, said he has supported Jeremy throughout his health issues. Picture: Amazon MGM Studios

"He is good. The spirits are high, which is good," Kaleb said.

"If anything like this happens to any of your friends and you just said to my best mate, you've gotta be supported through that whole journey.

"And that's where I've been, I've been right by his side and his spirits are really good, so thank you."

Kaleb also highlighted the importance of early diagnosis, saying Jeremy's experience should encourage others to prioritise their health.

"He's strong-minded, he's got a strong mind on him, which is good," he said. "And the message about catching anything early is quite important.

"That's the main thing, but you've gotta keep checking, you know what I mean, it's all these things, you know, people can sit there and say I'm busy, busy, busy.

"But actually sometimes you've gotta go I'm gonna just have to check and see if I'm OK."

Jeremy Clarkson's diagnosis was revealed during an emotional moment in the Prime Video series when he told Kaleb Cooper: "I've got cancer."

Although Clarkson said he expected to be "fine", he admitted he would be "out of action" for some time while undergoing treatment.

In the season finale, the broadcaster confirmed he had surgery to remove part of his prostate and explained doctors would not know whether the treatment had been successful until later this year.

"I won't know whether it's worked or not until November probably… The prostate, 10 per cent of it's dead, the 10 per cent where the cancer is," he said.

Former Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson, 66, disclosed his diagnosis during the latest season of Prime Video's Clarkson's Farm (pictured: Charlie and Kaleb hearing the news)
Former Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson, 66, disclosed his diagnosis during the latest season of Prime Video's Clarkson's Farm (pictured: Charlie and Kaleb hearing the news). Picture: Amazon MGM Studios
In the season finale, the broadcaster confirmed he had surgery to remove part of his prostate.
In the season finale, the broadcaster confirmed he had surgery to remove part of his prostate. Picture: Amazon MGM Studios

Speaking from a hospital bed in the final episode, Jeremy also revealed he had suffered complications during treatment.

"We started season five with me in a hospital bed and here we are at the end of season five and I'm back in a hospital bed," he said.

Reflecting on the future of the hugely successful farming series, Jeremy added: "What I wanted to say was if this is all successful, I'll see you for season six, and if it isn't, I won't. Take care, everyone."

The diagnosis comes less than two years after Jeremy underwent a heart procedure during which surgeons inserted two stents to improve blood flow.

Following that operation, Clarkson revealed his doctor advised him to stop working and take up golf instead, while he has previously quit smoking after developing pneumonia during a holiday in Spain.

Clarkson's Farm follows Clarkson's attempts to run Diddly Squat Farm near Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, after taking over its day-to-day management in 2019.

The series has become one of Prime Video's biggest hits, with Clarkson emerging as a vocal advocate for British farmers, including attending protests in London against proposed inheritance tax changes affecting farmland in November 2024.

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