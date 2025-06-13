Clarkson's Farm star Kaleb Cooper reveals he’s ‘not good’ after suffering painful injury

Clarkson's Farm star Kaleb Cooper has been injured. Picture: Amazon Prime Video

By Hope Wilson

The TV star was taken to hospital after he was involved in an accident.

Clarkson's Farm star Kaleb Cooper, 26, was rushed to hospital after suffering a painful injury whilst playing football.

The soon to be father-of-three took to Instagram to reveal the extent of his health woes following his nasty accident, confessing he has fractured his ankle.

The TV favourite told fans: "I just got back from football and I'm trying to shut the chickens up and look at that ankle, ahh pain, the pain, the pain!"

After undergoing an X-ray, Kaleb shared an image of his foot in a black protective boot writing "Not good" alongside the picture.

Kaleb Cooper works as the farm manager on Diddly Squat Farm. Picture: Instagram/Kaleb Cooper

Despite this, he assured fans he would be okay and won't be cancelling any of his upcoming activities.

The 26-year-old said on social media: "I may be hobbling around as I’ve fractured my ankle, but I’ll still be at the Three Counties Show on the Sunday, setting up on the Thursday.

"I’ll be doing talks throughout the day, and Hawkestone Cider will be there. So do pop along and say hello. I’m looking forward to it."

He added: "Even though I may be hobbling around, I’ll be there – don’t you worry. I’ll be there."

Kaleb Cooper shared his injury on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/Kaleb Cooper

This comes just days after Clarkson's Farm season four ended, with many fans eager to discover when series five will be released.

While the exact release date has not been confirmed, Deadline have reported that filming for another season is underway.

Jeremy Clarkson has spoken about the future of the show, hinting it could come to an end in the coming years.

Speaking to The Times, Jeremy said: "I’d do a sixth if there was a reason for doing it, like a b***** good story… Whatever happens we’ll definitely take a short break as the crews are all worn out.

"We’ve been filming here two or three days a week, every week, for five years. Everybody could do with a rest."

Clarkson's Farm season five could be on the way soon. Picture: Amazon Prime Video

Speaking about the impact of show, Jeremy said: "I did think it’d serve up gentle disappointment to the Top Gear, Grand Tour audience.

"I very much was typecast as this man who drove around corners too quickly while shouting and using hyperbole to make a point. I thought, why would anybody who watches Top Gear or The Grand Tour want to watch this bucolic show about farming?

"Then they did and it brought a whole new audience who’d never watched a single programme I’d made.

"It’s massively popular in China. A huge number of Chinese people come to the farm shop and the pub. I said to one of them the other day, ‘Why do you like it?’ He said, ‘We watch it because we cannot believe how incompetent you are.'"