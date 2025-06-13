Clarkson's Farm star Kaleb Cooper reveals he’s ‘not good’ after suffering painful injury

13 June 2025, 08:16

Clarkson's Farm star Kaleb Cooper has been injured
Clarkson's Farm star Kaleb Cooper has been injured. Picture: Amazon Prime Video

By Hope Wilson

The TV star was taken to hospital after he was involved in an accident.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Clarkson's Farm star Kaleb Cooper, 26, was rushed to hospital after suffering a painful injury whilst playing football.

The soon to be father-of-three took to Instagram to reveal the extent of his health woes following his nasty accident, confessing he has fractured his ankle.

The TV favourite told fans: "I just got back from football and I'm trying to shut the chickens up and look at that ankle, ahh pain, the pain, the pain!"

After undergoing an X-ray, Kaleb shared an image of his foot in a black protective boot writing "Not good" alongside the picture.

Kaleb Cooper works as the farm manager on Diddly Squat Farm
Kaleb Cooper works as the farm manager on Diddly Squat Farm. Picture: Instagram/Kaleb Cooper

Despite this, he assured fans he would be okay and won't be cancelling any of his upcoming activities.

The 26-year-old said on social media: "I may be hobbling around as I’ve fractured my ankle, but I’ll still be at the Three Counties Show on the Sunday, setting up on the Thursday.

"I’ll be doing talks throughout the day, and Hawkestone Cider will be there. So do pop along and say hello. I’m looking forward to it."

He added: "Even though I may be hobbling around, I’ll be there – don’t you worry. I’ll be there."

Kaleb Cooper shared his injury on Instagram
Kaleb Cooper shared his injury on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/Kaleb Cooper

This comes just days after Clarkson's Farm season four ended, with many fans eager to discover when series five will be released.

While the exact release date has not been confirmed, Deadline have reported that filming for another season is underway.

Jeremy Clarkson has spoken about the future of the show, hinting it could come to an end in the coming years.

Speaking to The Times, Jeremy said: "I’d do a sixth if there was a reason for doing it, like a b***** good story… Whatever happens we’ll definitely take a short break as the crews are all worn out.

"We’ve been filming here two or three days a week, every week, for five years. Everybody could do with a rest."

Clarkson's Farm season five could be on the way soon
Clarkson's Farm season five could be on the way soon. Picture: Amazon Prime Video

Speaking about the impact of show, Jeremy said: "I did think it’d serve up gentle disappointment to the Top GearGrand Tour audience.

"I very much was typecast as this man who drove around corners too quickly while shouting and using hyperbole to make a point. I thought, why would anybody who watches Top Gear or The Grand Tour want to watch this bucolic show about farming?

"Then they did and it brought a whole new audience who’d never watched a single programme I’d made.

"It’s massively popular in China. A huge number of Chinese people come to the farm shop and the pub. I said to one of them the other day, ‘Why do you like it?’ He said, ‘We watch it because we cannot believe how incompetent you are.'"

Latest Showbiz News

See more Latest Showbiz News

Celebs Go Dating has seen a celebrity storm off set

Celebs Go Dating thrown into chaos as star storms off set leaving bosses scrambling

Celebrities

Weslife favourite Mark Feehily will not be taking part in the group's 25th anniversary celebration

Westlife star Mark Feehily pulls out of 25-year celebrations following serious health issues
Brian Wilson has passed away

Beach Boys icon Brian Wilson has died, aged 82

Heart Live in Ibiza with Boots

Heart Live in Ibiza: How to watch Jax Jones live from Café Mambo

Actor Harris Yulin has died, aged 87

Actor Harris Yulin dies aged 87 following heart attack

Clarkson's Farm pub consultant who 'quit' issues statement

Clarkson's Farm pub consultant who 'quit' issues statement to Jeremy after fallout

TV & Movies

In now-viral clips and backstage footage, DiCaprio and Winslet are seen joking with the crew on the 1997 film

Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet's adorable outtakes from Titanic movie unveiled

The list of Love Island stars who have been dumped has been revealed

Who was dumped from Love Island? All of the Islanders who have left the villa revealed

Love Island

Fern Britton has revealed she has no contact with ex-husband Phil Vickery

Fern Britton reveals savage way ex-husband Phil Vickery cut contact after their divorce

Wynne Evans announces engagement as he breaks silence on scandals

Wynne Evans announces engagement as he breaks silence on scandals

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Brits issued first heat-health alert of the year ahead of 30°C temperatures

Brits issued first heat-health alert of the year ahead of 30°C temperatures

News

Father's Day 2025

Father's Day: Send us your dedications to your dad!

Lifestyle

Remell and Shea have entered the Love Island villa

Love Island bombshells 2025 revealed as Remell and Shea enter the villa

Love Island

Dejon Noel-Williams' father Gifton is a famous football player

Who is Love Island's Dejon Noel-Williams' famous footballer dad Gifton?

Fern Britton has opened up about her weight loss

Fern Britton reveals the two life-changing things she did to lose five stone

Gogglebox family The Malones announce death of beloved dog

Gogglebox family The Malones announce death of beloved dog

Sophie Lee has opened up about her health journey on Love Island

Love Island's Sophie Lee bravely opens up about burn scars after shocking fire accident

Sophie Lee is a contestant on Love Island 2025

Love Island's Sophie Lee burn cause and treatment explained

Matalan is also embarking on a refurbishment programme

Full list of 10 new Matalan shops opening across the UK

News

Grant's tour goes on to offer a nostalgic journey through the film's iconic settings, including the quaint travel bookshop on Portobello Road and the famous blue door of Thacker's flat.

Hugh Grant gives hilarious Notting Hill set tour in unearthed video

Father's Day Gift Guide 2025

Father's Day Gift Guide 2025: The ultimate guide of what to buy your dad this year

Lifestyle

Michael Jackson's last ever performance was filmed just 48-hours before the star's sudden death at his home in Los Angeles home.

Insiders share truth about Michael Jackson's last performance 48 hours before his death

The best running songs

The 20 best running songs for your next marathon

Music

Michael Jackson remains one of the most iconic and influential figures in music history.

Michael Jackson facts: King of Pop's age, wife, childen, career and death explained

Nick Knowles has married Katie Knowles

Nick Knowles, 62, marries wife Katie, 34, in lavish ceremony

Real reason Rachel Reeves is in the final episode of Clarkson's Farm, explained

Real reason Clarkson's Farm put flash image of Rachel Reeves in final episode

TV & Movies