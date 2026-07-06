Kaleb Cooper's unseen wedding snaps as he poses with Jeremy Clarkson at farm-themed reception

Kaleb Cooper has shared a glimpse inside his wedding day after marrying long-term partner Taya Wakefield. Picture: Instagram/@life_by_tayax

By Giorgina Hamilton

Kaleb Cooper has shared new photos from his Cotswolds wedding to Taya Wakefield, with Jeremy Clarkson, Eddie Hall and other famous guests joining the celebrations.

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Kaleb Cooper has shared a glimpse inside his wedding day after marrying long-term partner Taya Wakefield in a star-studded Cotswolds ceremony attended by family, friends and several familiar faces from Clarkson's Farm.

The 27-year-old farmer and television personality exchanged vows with Taya at Merriscourt, a 500-acre wedding venue in Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire, close to Jeremy Clarkson's Diddly Squat Farm.

The couple celebrated with loved ones after almost a decade together and three children.

Gymshark founder Ben Francis poses with Kaleb at the wedding (pictured). Picture: Instagram

Although Kaleb had previously joked he wanted a "feral farm wedding", the couple still made sure the day reflected his farming roots. Picture: eddiehallwsm/Instagram

Newly released photographs from the day show Kaleb posing alongside Clarkson's Farm co-star Jeremy Clarkson, while former World's Strongest Man Eddie Hall also shared behind-the-scenes moments from the celebrations on social media.

Among the guests were Jeremy and his partner Lisa Hogan, Eddie and Gymshark founder Ben Francis MBE, highlighting Kaleb's growing circle of high-profile friends since finding fame on Amazon Prime's hit farming series.

One video posted by Eddie captured the newlyweds taking to the dancefloor for their first dance as husband and wife, while other images offered a closer look at the countryside celebration.

Although Kaleb had previously joked he wanted a "feral farm wedding", the couple still made sure the day reflected his farming roots.

After the ceremony, the bride and groom posed for photographs beside a bright red tractor in a nearby field before sharing a kiss alongside Kaleb's distinctive orange vehicle.

Newly released photographs from the day show Kaleb posing alongside Clarkson's Farm co-star Jeremy Clarkson (pictured). Picture: Facebook/ Eddie Hall

The wedding also brought together several well-known faces from Clarkson's Farm, including fan favourite Gerald Cooper, who attended alongside his wife Susan in a rare public appearance (pictured). Picture: Facebook/ Eddie Hall

In another nod to farm life, two tractors lifted their loader arms to create a heart shape for the newlyweds as celebrations came to an end.

Taya wore an elegant white gown featuring intricate floral detailing, paired with a tiara and flowing veil, and completed the look with a bouquet of colourful summer flowers.

Kaleb, meanwhile, made a memorable arrival by travelling to the ceremony in a £250,000 McLaren supercar, with his young son riding alongside him.

Earlier in the day, he had been spotted leaving a nearby pub with his ushers before heading to the venue.

Kaleb made a memorable arrival by travelling to the ceremony in a £250,000 McLaren supercar (pictured). Picture: Instagram

Taya wore an elegant white gown featuring intricate floral detailing, paired with a tiara and flowing veil. Picture: Instagram

The wedding also brought together several well-known faces from Clarkson's Farm, including fan favourite Gerald Cooper, who attended alongside his wife Susan in a rare public appearance.

Gerald has become one of the programme's most recognisable personalities thanks to his work maintaining the dry stone walls around Diddly Squat Farm.

Kaleb and Taya first met when Kaleb was a customer at the shop where Taya worked, before beginning their relationship in 2016.

He proposed on Christmas Day in 2022 after six-and-a-half years together, describing Taya as the "love of his life" and his "best friend" when announcing the engagement.

Responding to the proposal at the time, Taya wrote: "I love you, can't wait to marry you!"

The couple are parents to three children: Oscar, five, Willa, three, and their youngest son Ashton, who was born in August last year at Chipping Norton Maternity.

Ashton's arrival even featured on season 5 of Clarkson's Farm, with Kaleb revealing that Taya had gone into labour while he was working in the fields.

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During the episode, he admitted he decided to finish ploughing and take a shower before making his way to hospital, a decision that amused viewers and reflected his practical approach to farming life. Away from the wedding, Kaleb's television career continues to flourish.

After becoming one of the breakout stars of Clarkson's Farm, he is set to front his own four-part television series exploring farming in Australia, marking his first major solo presenting project beyond the hit Amazon series.

The programme is due to air later this year as Kaleb continues to build his profile both on and off the farm.

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