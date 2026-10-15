Kaley Cuoco gives birth to second baby and proudly reveals unique name

Kaley Cuoco has welcomed her second child with fiancé Tom Pelphrey. Picture: Instgram/Kaley Cuoco

By Giorgina Hamilton

The Big Bang Theory actress announced the arrival of her second daughter, saying her family is now 'complete'. Check out the cute first pictures of her newborn here.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kaley Cuoco has welcomed her second child with fiancé Tom Pelphrey, announcing the arrival of their baby daughter in a heartfelt social media post.

The actress, 40, and the Task star, 44, are now parents to two girls after welcoming Philomena Carmine Bobby Pelphrey on October 12, 2026.

Kaley shared the news on Instagram on Wednesday, October 14, alongside intimate photographs of the newborn in hospital.

“There are no words to describe this feeling once again. What a blessing,” she wrote, introducing her daughter to her followers.

The proud mother also reflected on the journey to expanding their family, describing it as a “crazy wild up and down journey” and declaring that their “family [is] officially complete”.

She also paid tribute to Tom, writing: “I love you forever, girl daddy!”

Kaley shared further glimpses of her newborn on Instagram Stories, including a photograph captioned “She’s here!” and videos of Philomena wrapped snugly in a blanket.

Kaley and Tom's first daughter, Matilda, three, featured in another photograph, wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the words “Big Sister”.

The couple first revealed they were expecting another baby in June 2026, sharing a series of family photographs on Instagram.

In one image, Kaley and Tom posed alongside Matilda in front of a rainbow-sprinkle-covered cake, with its pink interior revealing that they were having another girl.

Kayley Cuoco and fiancé Tom revealed they were expecting another baby in June 2025, sharing a series of family photographs on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/Kaley Cuoco

The pregnancy announcement also included photographs of Kaley's growing bump and a glimpse of a sonogram appointment.

“Completing our little family, what a dream come true!” she wrote at the time, acknowledging the experience had been more challenging in some respects than their first pregnancy.

She also joked about the prospect of Tom becoming a father to two daughters, calling him a “girl dad for life”.

Following the announcement, Kaley celebrated her pregnancy with a fiesta-themed baby shower attended by friends including actresses Lacey Chabert, Kimberly J. Brown, Amy Davidson and Ashley Jones.

Tom, meanwhile, had spoken about the family's preparations ahead of the birth at the 2026 Emmy Awards in September, where he won Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.

Speaking to E! News, he said he and Kaley were both excited, as was Matilda, while admitting that preparing for a second child meant making some adjustments at home.

“We're both so excited. Our daughter's excited. We'll see how it goes when it actually gets there,” he said.

The actor explained they had been “switching rooms, swapping things around, and laughing at how different it is from one to two”.

He added that, although some aspects of welcoming another baby felt familiar, others were entirely new. Their priority, he said, was that “mum and baby are healthy”.

Kaley and Tom welcomed Matilda in March 2023, before getting engaged in August 2024.

The actress, 40, and the Task star, 44, are now parents to two girls after welcoming Philomena. Picture: Getty

The couple have previously spoken candidly about taking their time with wedding plans while enjoying life as a young family.

In an interview with PEOPLE following Matilda's birth, Kaley recalled how quickly people began asking when she would have another child.

“The minute I had my baby, they're like, ‘When's your second one?’ I'm like, ‘Oh my God, is anyone gonna just let me just enjoy this?’” she said.

By September 2024, the actress had also suggested that expanding their family could take precedence over walking down the aisle.

“We're gonna go way out of order. That's our plan,” she told PEOPLE, explaining that they had yet to begin planning their wedding.

Read more: