Karren Brady's weight loss secrets revealed as fans praise new look
25 September 2025, 09:48
The Apprentice favourite Karren Brady has revealed how she achieved her svelte figure.
Listen to this article
Karren Brady, 56, has revealed the secret behind her incredible weight-loss which saw her transform her look.
The Apprentice star recently shocked fans with her new appearance after confessing she'd lost weight in the past year.
In January Karren opened up about her weight loss, telling Fabulous: "I have lost a bit of weight. I try to lose about 5kg before a season starts filming in June, so I look my normal weight and I don’t look huge next to Alan, as he’s so fit and healthy."
She continued: "But last year when The Apprentice finished, I got a serious stomach bug and lost another 5kg. Losing weight is easier than maintaining it, but I’ve been making healthy and sensible choices, which is important as you get older. I cycle or walk everywhere, too."
The businesswoman has also made it clear that she has not used weight-loss jabs to achieve her new look.
The 56-year-old told the Daily Mail: "I have been on a health kick, I became a grandma, and I wanted to be a fit healthy grandma, so I started eating healthy and exercising.
"I haven't joined [the Ozempic Club] – bloody hard work. It is ok losing it, it is keeping it off. I have lost quite a bit – I don't know though as I don't weigh myself. I feel better for it. It is good because everything you put on fits."
- Read more: EastEnders star Letitia Dean reveals secret behind weight loss after dropping two stone
- Read more: Michelle McManus reveals secret behind dramatic nine-stone weight loss
The mother-of-two has not revealed how much weight she has lost, however fans have seen a noticeable change in her appearance.
Upon sharing images of her new look to Instagram, one follower wrote: "Stunning outfit 👌 you look amazing Karren 🙌❤️"
Another commented: "Beautiful 😍"
While a third added: "Wow you are Absolutely Beautiful Karen"
- Read more: Gogglebox's Amy Tapper reveals jaw-dropping seven stone weight loss in new snap
- Read more: Daisy May Cooper reveals 'secret' behind her dramatic weight loss
- Read more: Jeremy Clarkson's huge weight loss explained as he makes NTA joke