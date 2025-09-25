Karren Brady's weight loss secrets revealed as fans praise new look

Karren Brady has lost weight. Picture: Instagram/Karren Brady/Getty

By Hope Wilson

The Apprentice favourite Karren Brady has revealed how she achieved her svelte figure.

Karren Brady, 56, has revealed the secret behind her incredible weight-loss which saw her transform her look.

The Apprentice star recently shocked fans with her new appearance after confessing she'd lost weight in the past year.

In January Karren opened up about her weight loss, telling Fabulous: "I have lost a bit of weight. I try to lose about 5kg before a season starts filming in June, so I look my normal weight and I don’t look huge next to Alan, as he’s so fit and healthy."

She continued: "But last year when The Apprentice finished, I got a serious stomach bug and lost another 5kg. Losing weight is easier than maintaining it, but I’ve been making healthy and sensible choices, which is important as you get older. I cycle or walk everywhere, too."

Karen Brady has been sporting a slimmer figure in recent months. Picture: Getty

The businesswoman has also made it clear that she has not used weight-loss jabs to achieve her new look.

The 56-year-old told the Daily Mail: "I have been on a health kick, I became a grandma, and I wanted to be a fit healthy grandma, so I started eating healthy and exercising.

"I haven't joined [the Ozempic Club] – bloody hard work. It is ok losing it, it is keeping it off. I have lost quite a bit – I don't know though as I don't weigh myself. I feel better for it. It is good because everything you put on fits."

Karren Brady has taken up a more active lifestyle. Pictured in 2012. Picture: Alamy

The mother-of-two has not revealed how much weight she has lost, however fans have seen a noticeable change in her appearance.

