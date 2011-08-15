Kate Hudson and Matt Bellamy show off baby boy

The Muse frontman has posted a picture of fiancee Kate with baby Bingham on Twitter. See the photo below

Proud dad Matt Bellamy shared the photo of his baby son with his fans.

The rocker simple wrote "Family life!" and posted the picture on the social networking site.

Bellamy and actress Kate Hudson met just over a year ago and US music festival Coachella. They couple have recently become engaged but Hudson said last week that they are in no rush to get married.