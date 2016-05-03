The Royal Baby Clothes That Are Selling Out In Seconds!

We all know the Duchess of Cambridge knows how to dress on a budget, and how Katherine Middleton is passing on her superior style secrets to her two adorable children.

The world cooed over pictures of the two-year-old Prince, when he was allowed to stay up past his usual bedtime to meet the Obama’s on their recent State visit.

Now the fluffy white bathrobe that they youngster is all snuggled up in is FLYING off the shelves, at a rate of one per second.

The personalised £27 dressing gown can be picked up from online retailer My 1st Years and boy is it cute!

Meanwhile, not to be outdone in the style stakes, the nation's little Princess is also dressing on a budget:

The Duchess of Cambridge is renowned for mixing high street brands with luxury labels and now it seems Princess Charlotte is following in her footsteps in a £21 m&h dress...

The pretty floral dress is from Spanish brand m&h, which specialises in baby and children’s clothing.

The cute snaps were taken personally by Kate at their family home Anmer Hall in Sandringham earlier this month, and have been released as a thank you to thank royal fans for the good wishes sent to both her and Prince William.

Each photo gives an insight into just how quickly the brunette haired beauty has grown up, with one snap showing the infant, in a pink cardigan and floral dress, laughing as she plays with a cuddly toy dog on a striped chair.

In the other, she is looking to the side as if something has caught her attention of her large blue eyes.

In a statement, Kensington Palace said "The Duke and Duchess continue to receive warm messages about Princess Charlotte from all around the world and they hope that everyone enjoys these lovely photos as much as they do."

Kate is an accomplished amateur photographer and took a joint portrait of her children George, aged two, and Charlotte a few weeks after her daughter was born on May 2.

In the newly-released pictures, Charlotte, who is fourth in line to the throne, is believed to be wearing a pink cashmere cardigan over a £21 dress with a frilly collar.

And here's the ACTUAL dress the baby princess is wearing in the photos...

It is thought the £21 dress was purchased by Prince George and Princess Charlotte’s Spanish nanny Maria Teresa Turrion Borrallo in the city of Valladolid, northwestern Spain. Isn't it beautiful?