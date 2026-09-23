Why Kate Middleton's red carpet jewellery was so significant

23 September 2026, 11:25 | Updated: 23 September 2026, 12:24

Kate Middleton stole the show with her heart amethyst necklace
Kate Middleton stole the show with her heart amethyst necklace. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Prince William and wife Kate Middleton took a night off royal duties to attend Tom Cruise's film premiere - but why is everyone obsessing over the Duchess's necklace?

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Kate Middleton was a complete showstopper when she walked the red carpet alongside Prince William in London for Tom Cruise's Digger movie premiere.

Dressed in a bold purple Jenny Packham gown, complete with puff ball sleeves and a deep v neckline, the Duchess of Cornwall was a picture of beauty as she took the night off from her usual royal duties.

However, while her dress was a head-turner in itself, it was Kate's red carpet jewellery that really caught the eye of everyone.

Wearing a three-strand diamond and pearl necklace, complete with amethyst dots and a bold chunky heart pendant to match - Kate's choice was the perfect accompaniment to her matching gown.

Kate Middleton and husband Prince William walked the red carpet in London's Leicester Square
Kate Middleton and husband Prince William walked the red carpet in London's Leicester Square. Picture: Getty

So why was it so significant? Well, this particular jewel set is rarely seen out in public as it typically remains locked up with the family's royal jewels.

More than 100 years old, the piece, known as the Queen Mother’s amethyst sautoir necklace, was gifted from Queen Alexandra to Lady Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon (the Queen Mother) on her wedding day in 1923.

A beautiful necklace, it was last worn by Queen Camilla in 2012, making it a truly special piece of jewellery with huge sentiment to the family.

To compliment the pendant, Kate wore her favourite pearl drop earrings adorned with white diamonds that belonged to Princess Diana.

Kate Middleton and Prince William were joined by Tom Cruise and David Beckham
Kate Middleton and Prince William were joined by Tom Cruise and David Beckham. Picture: Getty

Prince William joined Kate on the red carpet looking dapper in his velvet bow-tie tuxedo with his double-breasted blazer.

David Beckham and his sons Romeo and Cruz were also in attendance at the movie premiere in London's Leicester Square.

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