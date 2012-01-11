Katherine Heigl: I failed my daughter

Katherine Heigl has opened up about her experiences as a working mother, admitting she wondered whether is was the ‘most selfish decision of [her] life.’

The 33-year-old actress and singer-songwriter husband Josh Kelley adopted daughter Naleigh back in 2009 from Korea. Six months later, she quit Grey’s Anatomy to spend more time with family.



"I was stressed out and exhausted" said the actress to website iVillage "I was worried and afraid it was all slipping through my fingers no matter how tight my grip. I was failing"

"I couldn’t help but wonder" continued the actress 'if the choice I made to become a working mother was the most selfish decision of my life."

Heigl stepped away from her TV career to become a full-time mother. However, with her daughter being now three, the 33-year-old has begun to consider work again.

‘The simple truth is that I love my daughter passionately and as most mothers do" the Grey's Anatomy star said "I think she is the smartest, funniest, prettiest child in the whole world – but she cannot fulfill everything in me.

"Now when I take a job, I look my daughter in the eye, screw up my courage and try to explain to her that Mommy has to go to work. And when she looks back and me and says, “But why?,” I tell her the truth: that work makes me a better person, a better woman, a better mother."

Heigl has recently finished filming romantic comedy "The Big Wedding", out in October.